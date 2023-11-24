James Singleton is refusing to rule out a Glentoran run of results as he aims to maintain momentum from a mini-revival tonight at high-flying Larne.

Glentoran captain James Singleton celebrates during the weekend win over Ballymena United, with Larne the next Sports Direct Premiership challenge. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

A struggle to match the level of squad quality on paper with consistent on-pitch rewards has left Warren Feeney’s side sitting 12 points off league leaders and main rivals Linfield having played an extra Sports Direct Premiership fixture.

A loss to Larne would leave the latter in top spot to kick off the weekend and the Glens searching, once again, for answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a confidence-boosting five-goal return to winning ways last weekend by beating Ballymena United marked back-to-back blanks at the back and a first victory in five fixtures.

Singleton, who marked sporting the skipper’s armband with a welcome spot on the scoresheet against Ballymena, has belief in a Glentoran rise up the rankings.

"We’re striving to get better every week and we’re not going to stop here,” said Singleton following the Ballymena success. "People are writing us off already but it’s a long season and you can see over the last couple of weeks how tight Larne have got to Linfield, albeit they (Linfield) didn’t play (last weekend).

"Linfield looked like they were running away with it and now there’s only two points in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just shows you how football can go – we play Linfield (December 1), we’ve Larne next.

"We’ve big games coming up and if we can pick up results then we’ll be right back in the mix.”

And the goalscorer put defensive gains over attacking glory in the Ballymena win.

"We’re more delighted with the clean sheet again as that’s now two in a row,” he said. "That was the incentive, to keep another clean sheet and take any chances that come our way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s nice to chip in...it was great to get a few different people on the scoresheet.

"The form probably hasn’t been the best but our last few performances haven’t been too bad.

"Even Linfield here in the cup (when) I thought we had our own chances but maybe didn’t take again.