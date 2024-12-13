​Glentoran scored three goals in seven stunning second-half minutes as fightback success over Crusaders at Seaview pushed Declan Devine’s men up to third.

The Sports Direct Premiership weekend may not finish with the Glens sitting in such a promising position but fans can draw optimism from the late flurry to turn the tables on Crusaders.

As Devine turned to his substitutes’ bench in search of a path back following Jordan Forsythe’s opening goal, the Glens boss finished celebrating success from the sidelines.

Substitutes Jordan Jenkins, Charlie Lindsay and Wassim Aouachria each joined play and added names to the scoresheet from minutes 75 to 82.

Charlie Lindsay celebrating his goal in victory over Crusaders. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Jarlath O’Rourke’s corner-kick delivery kicked off the scoring at Seaview as Forsythe headed home from a central position inside the penalty area just before the half-hour mark.

Jonny Tuffey prevented Glentoran from a rapid response as he managed to connect to Danny Amos’ goalbound header and Jimmy Callacher proved on hand on the line to clear the follow-up attempt by David Fisher.

The equaliser sparked a flurry of talking points – with Jenkins displaying control and composure to chest down Aaron Wightman’s ball before steering home.

Glentoran made it 2-1 soon after as Wassim combined with Jenkins around the danger area and the supporting Lindsay found the top corner with a curling effort.

Philip Lowry could only direct his header wide off a Ross Clarke header from a promising position as Crusaders attempted to level.

However, the game’s final goal was scored by the visitors.

Tuffey stopped Jenkins’ initial effort but Wassim reacted quickly to force home the rebound with a close-range finish.

Crues boss Declan Caddell described his reaction to BBC Sport NI as “frustrated...a bit gutted”.

"For 70 minutes I don’t think we ever felt under major pressure in the game,” said Caddell in his post-match interview. “I thought we defended well and looked really solid.

"And then seven minutes of madness has really cost us.

"I’ve been relaying to the boys all season goals change games.

"We conceded then lost our way for seven, 10 minutes.

"It’s disappointing, it turns the game.

"People going away now, a 3-1 loss...it’s hard to take.

"I don’t think Glentoran had to work extremely hard to get the goals, all three were very, very soft on our part.

"A wee bit of luck, they all seemed to roll into the net, there was nothing well-struck or well-worked and that’s probably the biggest disappointment for me.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, Jewitt-White, Blaney, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Offord, Larmour, Clarke.

Subs: Kerr, Stewart, Williamson, Owens, Vance, Donnelly, Downey.

GLENTORAN: Gyollai, Lyons-Foster, Kane, Sule, Connolly, Fisher, Amos, Russell, Wightman, Douglas, Thorndike.

Subs: Mills, Aouachria, Parfitt, Murphy, Lindsay, Jenkins, Farley.