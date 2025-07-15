Glentoran taking closer look at former Rangers goalkeeper during trial ahead of new Irish League campaign

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2025, 21:44 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 21:49 BST
Glentoran are taking a closer look at former Rangers goalkeeper Jay Hogarth during a trial period ahead of the upcoming Irish League campaign.

Hogarth, who is currently a free agent after leaving the Scottish giants this summer, is looking to earn himself a deal with The Oval outfit and it’s understood he featured in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Dundela, playing the final 30 minutes of their 4-2 win.

Hogarth came through the youth ranks at Ibrox and enjoyed senior loan spells at Alloa Athletic, Dumbarton, Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic while on the books of Rangers.

He made 35 league appearances for Alloa during the 2022/23 campaign and racked up a further 22 games at Dumbarton.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine is looking for another goalkeeper during the transfer window. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Glentoran manager Declan Devine is looking for another goalkeeper during the transfer window. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The Scotland youth international has also represented his country up to U21 level.

Glentoran boss Declan Devine is on the hunt for a goalkeeper to challenge Andrew Mills for the number one spot after Dan Gyollai, who was named the club’s Player of the Year after a sensational debut Irish League campaign, departed for Hungarian side Kolorcity Kazincbarcika.

The Glens have made five summer additions – Liam Burt, Jordan Stewart, Pat Hoban, Daniel Larmour and Ryan Cooney, who joined earlier this week from Crewe Alexandra.

Elsewhere, Glenavon have confirmed the signing of former Northern Ireland U21 international Kyle McClelland, who was a free agent after being released from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian this summer.

The 23-year-old made 40 appearances while on loan at Coleraine last term and also previously spent time on the books of Rangers.

McClelland is the latest arrival in what has been an impressive transfer window for the Lurgan Blues with Stephen Mallon and Harry Murphy also recruited by Paddy McLaughlin ahead of the new season.

