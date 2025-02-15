Enjoying the 'Soccer Science' event are, back row from left, Glentoran's Josh Kelly, Leon Tierney and Aaron Wightman plus, front row from left, Jake Rankin, Darryl Forsythe (Rio Ferdinand Foundation) and Phoebe Wallace. (Photo by ASG)

A collaboration between Glentoran Football Club, the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, Choice Housing and The Nerve Centre recently provided a special opportunity for 80 young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the banner of ‘Soccer Science’ – teenagers aged between 13-18 years old from Belfast, Londonderry, Omagh, Enniskillen and Sligo embrace the event which fused football, science and technology at Avoniel Leisure Centre.

Staged at part of the NI Science Festival, it presented chances for young people to learn first-hand how modern science and data analytics play a crucial role in elite football performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding was provided by Choice Housing and the UEFA Foundation, with Glentoran players Aaron Wightman and Josh Kelly part of an interactive panel discussion alongside the Irish League club’s lead performance analyst, Leon Tierney.

The panel discussion covered themes including injury prevention, recovery, rehabilitation, nutrition and technology and was followed by a five-a-side football tournament at the Avoniel Leisure Centre’s 3G pitches.

“At the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, we are committed to harnessing the power of sport as a catalyst for education, personal growth and social inclusion,” said Darryl Forsythe, Northern Ireland programme coordinator of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation. “‘Soccer Science’ is a shining example of how football and science can come together to inspire young people in a fun and engaging way.

“This event wasn’t just about competition on the pitch...bringing together young people from different backgrounds, we created an environment where they could explore the science behind football, interact with professional players and build friendships through shared experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The level of engagement, curiosity and enthusiasm from the young people was incredible and it reinforces our belief that football has the power to break down barriers and provide young people with skills and knowledge that extend far beyond the game.”

The NI Science Festival has been described as “the largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on the island of Ireland, delivering over 250 events across 90-plus venues each year” and since its 2014 launch “grown into one of Europe’s leading science festivals, inspiring curiosity and innovation through a dynamic programme of talks, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences for all ages”.

“The ‘Soccer Science’ event perfectly showcased how football can be a powerful platform for education, inspiration and social impact,” said Glentoran chairman Colin Jess. “At Glentoran, we are committed to using sport not just to develop talent on the pitch, but to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence to succeed in all areas of life.

“It was truly inspiring to see so many young people actively engage with our players and staff, gaining first-hand insight into how science and technology shape elite performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Events like this break down barriers, spark ambition and bring communities together.

"We look forward to building on this success, creating even more opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the pitch.”

Michael McDonnell, CEO of Choice Housing, described ‘Soccer Science’ as “an important platform”.

“Choice Housing is committed to supporting the local communities across the areas we provide housing and our collaboration with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation further facilitates this, with a focus on support for young people,” he said. “Creating opportunities for young people to develop both personally and professionally, building important relationships and gaining vital life skills and experiences are all important elements of this partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad