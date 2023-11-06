Teenage defender Johnny Russell says he wants to be “a success and trophy winner” at Glentoran after signing his first full-time professional contract.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old, who made his senior competitive debut in the BetMcLean League Cup last season and spent the second-half of the campaign on-loan with Championship outfit Dundela, has signed a deal that will keep him at The Oval until 2026.

Russell joined the Glens academy aged 10 and has made five Premiership appearances for Warren Feeney’s side this season alongside starting in cup successes against Crusaders (County Antrim Shield) and Dollingstown (League Cup).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been a consistent performer for their reserve team in the U20 Premiership and is hoping he can play a key role in the future to help bring silverware back to east Belfast.

Johnny Russell has signed his first professional contract with Glentoran. PIC: Glentoran FC

“I was brought to the Oval by Jason Lindsay and played right through the ranks with Jason’s 2004 team,” he told the club’s website. “It was a great team with a lot of lads who are now playing in England.

"Aaron Wightman was also in the team and we were very successful in a wide range of competitions.

"It was a great way to move through the ranks at the club and I’ve loved it so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting my debut so young was fantastic. I’ve been made very welcome in the senior squad.

"All the lads have been very helpful to me and have worked with me to help me develop and kick on towards a more regular place.

"Moko (Marcus Kane) has been especially good with me. I’ve always looked up to him and as we play the same position he’s always been there to help and advise me.

"The management team have also been great with me and the other younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that I’ve settled into the first team squad and signed this new contract my short-term aim is to work hard and become a regular starter.

"I know I can do that and then I want to play my part in helping the club start winning trophies more regularly.

"That might lead to a move to England someday but now really all I want to do is focus on being a success and a trophy winner with Glentoran.”

Russell’s father Jeff also played for Glentoran in the 1980’s before moving to Larne, and Johnny says he has a lot to thank his dad for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad