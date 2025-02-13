Glentoran teenager credits 'massive influence' and 'leader' for helping him adjust to life in full-time football

Glentoran youngster James Douglas says “leader” James Singleton has played a big role in his development after enjoying a breakout senior campaign at The Oval.

Teenage midfielder Douglas has made 18 Premiership appearances this term and scored a memorable winner as the Glens knocked Linfield out of the BetMcLean Cup on their way to setting up next month’s showpiece decider against Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Singleton has been ruled out for the rest of this season after undergoing surgery on a MCL injury sustained during Glentoran’s Co Antrim Shield final success over Larne but continues to play an important role behind the scenes.

With the likes of Fuad Sule, Cammy Palmer, Charlie Lindsay and January recruit Joe Thomson all vying for position in midfield alongside Douglas, the 19-year-old praised senior stars for passing on key lessons to younger players.

Glentoran's James Douglas has enjoyed a breakout senior campaign. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

“James has been a massive influence on me since I stepped into the first-team squad,” said Douglas. “He really took me under his wing during pre-season and gave me advice on what’s required to play at this level.

"Along with Fuad, he’s really helped me develop my game, both technically and in terms of my overall understanding of the midfield role.

“His absence is a big blow for the squad. He’s a leader both on and off the pitch, and his experience is invaluable.

"It’s up to the rest of us to step up and ensure we fill that void. We have a squad packed with quality, including Joe Thomson, who has shown his ability and will be a big player for us.

"Everyone knows they must be ready when called upon - that’s the standard at a club like Glentoran.

"This season has been incredible for me. I’ve played more than I ever expected at this stage and every game has been a valuable learning experience.

"The trust shown in me by the manager and coaching staff has been massive. He’s started me in key matches and brought me on when we’ve been chasing a win, which means a lot.

"Knowing I have that backing gives me the confidence to keep pushing myself and contributing whenever I get the opportunity.

"The competition for places in midfield is fierce, but that only pushes me to work harder every day in training.

"I want to keep improving, earn more minutes and play my part in helping the team push for success.

"With a cup final on the horizon and so much still to play for in the league and Irish Cup, everyone in the squad is focused on making this a season to remember."

Heading into Friday’s Premiership clash against Coleraine, Glentoran have put together an unbeaten run of 14 matches across all competitions and Douglas says the squad are motivated to extend that streak further.

"We know Coleraine will be right up for this one,” he added. “Dean Shiels has them well-drilled, and they’re a tough side to break down.

"Like us, they’ve strengthened in January and they’ll be eager to put together a run of results to climb the table.

"It’s going to take a big performance, but we believe in what we’re building. We’ve worked hard to put ourselves in this position in the league and we trust in our ability to go there and get the result.

"Our fans have been incredible all season, and we’re hoping they’ll make the trip to The Showgrounds to get behind us again.