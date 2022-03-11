Glentoran to ‘seek legal advice’ following dismissal from Irish Cup

In a statement released on Friday afternoon the Ovalmen said while the club respected the Challenge Cup Committee they would “proceed accordingly in the appeals process”.

“Glentoran Football Club notes the decision of the Irish Football Association to reinstate Newry City to the semi-final of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup,” the statement said.

“While the club respects the Challenge Cup Committee, Glentoran will now seek legal advice on this decision and will proceed accordingly in the appeals process.”

Joe Crowe in action against Newry City last week

It emerged after last Saturday’s game defender Joe Crowe had still one match of a three-game ban to serve following a Reserve team fixture against Linfield Swifts on February 14..

The controversy surrounded an Intermediate Cup game involving Glentoran IIs and Lisburn Distillery.

That fixture couldn’t be used as one of Crowe’s banned games because he was ineligible to play in the competition given he had featured 16 times for Glentoran this season – the competition cut-off is 12 games.

Now following a meeting of the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee on Thursday night a protest by Newry City has been upheld.

Newry City AFC have been reinstated to the competition and will play Ballymena United in the semi-finals, subject to any appeal.