Glentoran update Bobby Burns on 'road to recovery' after surgery

Glentoran have provided an official update on Bobby Burns’ status following the Irish League player’s weekend collision with a perimeter hoarding.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 29th Oct 2023, 23:11 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 23:12 GMT
Burns required lengthy pitchside treatment at Seaview in the 1-1 draw with Crusaders before moving to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital on Saturday.

On Sunday, Glentoran posted the following message on the club website: “The club is pleased to report that Bobby underwent successful surgery this afternoon for the injuries he incurred at Seaview yesterday afternoon and that he is now on the road to recovery.

“Everyone at the club and the entire Glentoran family wish Bobby all the best for a speedy recovery and return to action.

Glentoran's Bobby Burns receives treatment after colliding with a perimeter hoarding at Seaview on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)Glentoran's Bobby Burns receives treatment after colliding with a perimeter hoarding at Seaview on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)
Glentoran's Bobby Burns receives treatment after colliding with a perimeter hoarding at Seaview on Saturday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“Best wishes Bobby.”

Glens boss Warren Feeney told BBC Radio Ulster following Saturday’s game: “I went in to see him, he’s not in a good way the kid.

"He spoke to me but it’s not a good sight to see what he’s got around him at this minute, so we’re going to take him straight to the Royal.

"But I must say a big thanks to the St John Ambulance and Crusaders for the way they’ve treated and looked after him.

"Our prayers are with Bobby at this moment, we hope it’s not too bad.

“But what we’re hearing...it could be a few months.”

