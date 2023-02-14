The standout match is undoubtedly the ‘Big Two’ clash between Glentoran and Linfield at The Oval while league leaders Larne travel to Dungannon Swifts.

Cliftonville will be looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat to the Blues and Carrick Rangers know if they beat Ballymena United at the Loughview Leisure Arena that they’ll go level on points with the seventh-placed Sky Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Championship, table toppers Loughgall travel to fellow contenders Warrenpoint Town, who are unbeaten in their last seven league games and coming off a 4-1 weekend win over Knockbreda.

Linfield manager David Healy takes his team to Glentoran tonight

Here is the full of list of referee appointments along with their officiating team:

Danske Bank Premiership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick Rangers vs Ballymena United - Ben McMaster, George Argyropoulos, Andrew Nethery, Tony Clarke

Cliftonville vs Portadown - Steven Gregg, Kristian Hanna, Rachel Greer, Ryan Hanna

Coleraine vs Newry City - Evan Boyce, Paul Robinson, Gavin Hegarty, Keith Kennedy

Dungannon Swifts vs Larne - Mark Dillon, John Doherty, Bogdan Sfirloaga, Tim Marshall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon vs Crusaders - Ross Dunlop, Stephen Bell, Brian Wilson, Mark Milligan

Glentoran vs Linfield - Jamie Robinson, Adam Jeffrey, Ryan Kelsey, Shane Andrews

Lough 41 Championship

Ballyclare Comrades vs Ards - Neil Robinson, Justin Maxwell, Jason Millar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dergview vs Ballinamallard United - Diarmuid Harrigan, Shane Corrigan, Roy Beacom

Dundela vs Knockbreda - Louise Thompson, Bryan Magill, Victoria Finlay

HW Welders vs Annagh United - Glenn Buchanan, Richard Hegarty, Octavian George Neacsu

Institute vs Newington - Barry Monaghan, Gareth O'Donnell, Niall McGuinness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad