Glentoran vs Linfield, Cliftonville vs Portadown: Who is refereeing your team tonight?
There is a full slate of fixtures in both the Danske Bank Premiership and Lough 41 Championship tonight.
The standout match is undoubtedly the ‘Big Two’ clash between Glentoran and Linfield at The Oval while league leaders Larne travel to Dungannon Swifts.
Cliftonville will be looking to bounce back from their weekend defeat to the Blues and Carrick Rangers know if they beat Ballymena United at the Loughview Leisure Arena that they’ll go level on points with the seventh-placed Sky Blues.
In the Championship, table toppers Loughgall travel to fellow contenders Warrenpoint Town, who are unbeaten in their last seven league games and coming off a 4-1 weekend win over Knockbreda.
Here is the full of list of referee appointments along with their officiating team:
Danske Bank Premiership
Carrick Rangers vs Ballymena United - Ben McMaster, George Argyropoulos, Andrew Nethery, Tony Clarke
Cliftonville vs Portadown - Steven Gregg, Kristian Hanna, Rachel Greer, Ryan Hanna
Coleraine vs Newry City - Evan Boyce, Paul Robinson, Gavin Hegarty, Keith Kennedy
Dungannon Swifts vs Larne - Mark Dillon, John Doherty, Bogdan Sfirloaga, Tim Marshall
Glenavon vs Crusaders - Ross Dunlop, Stephen Bell, Brian Wilson, Mark Milligan
Glentoran vs Linfield - Jamie Robinson, Adam Jeffrey, Ryan Kelsey, Shane Andrews
Lough 41 Championship
Ballyclare Comrades vs Ards - Neil Robinson, Justin Maxwell, Jason Millar
Dergview vs Ballinamallard United - Diarmuid Harrigan, Shane Corrigan, Roy Beacom
Dundela vs Knockbreda - Louise Thompson, Bryan Magill, Victoria Finlay
HW Welders vs Annagh United - Glenn Buchanan, Richard Hegarty, Octavian George Neacsu
Institute vs Newington - Barry Monaghan, Gareth O'Donnell, Niall McGuinness
Warrenpoint Town vs Loughgall - Gareth Stewart, Shane Geary, Jamie Patterson