Glentoran Women scored three second-half goals to defeat Cliftonville Ladies at Windsor Park on the way to a fifth consecutive Women’s Challenge Cup prize – and trophy double for the domestic season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kerry Beattie broke the deadlock ahead of Emma McMaster’s finish for 2-0 in Belfast.

Cliftonville Ladies’ problems increased with a red card for Vicky Carleton before Rachel Rogan wrapped up the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliftonville Ladies had the ball in the net after the half-hour mark off a Caitlin McGuinness finish – but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Glentoran Women celebrations following victory over Cliftonville Ladies in the Electric Ireland IFA Women’s Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Beattie’s 36th goal of the season kicked off the scoring thanks to a touch and finish after a dangerous Emily Wilson cross.

McMaster’s header added number two as it eventually found the net despite efforts from a number of Cliftonville Ladies players to keep the ball out.