Glentoran Women secure league-and-cup trophy double
Glentoran Women scored three second-half goals to defeat Cliftonville Ladies at Windsor Park on the way to a fifth consecutive Women’s Challenge Cup prize – and trophy double for the domestic season.
Kerry Beattie broke the deadlock ahead of Emma McMaster’s finish for 2-0 in Belfast.
Cliftonville Ladies’ problems increased with a red card for Vicky Carleton before Rachel Rogan wrapped up the final.
Cliftonville Ladies had the ball in the net after the half-hour mark off a Caitlin McGuinness finish – but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Beattie’s 36th goal of the season kicked off the scoring thanks to a touch and finish after a dangerous Emily Wilson cross.
McMaster’s header added number two as it eventually found the net despite efforts from a number of Cliftonville Ladies players to keep the ball out.
Premiership champions Glentoran Women, following the Cliftonville Ladies red card, closed out the scoring off Rogan’s composed finish.