Glentoran Women secure league-and-cup trophy double

Glentoran Women scored three second-half goals to defeat Cliftonville Ladies at Windsor Park on the way to a fifth consecutive Women’s Challenge Cup prize – and trophy double for the domestic season.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 21st Oct 2023, 22:00 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 22:00 BST
Kerry Beattie broke the deadlock ahead of Emma McMaster’s finish for 2-0 in Belfast.

Cliftonville Ladies’ problems increased with a red card for Vicky Carleton before Rachel Rogan wrapped up the final.

Cliftonville Ladies had the ball in the net after the half-hour mark off a Caitlin McGuinness finish – but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Glentoran Women celebrations following victory over Cliftonville Ladies in the Electric Ireland IFA Women’s Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)Glentoran Women celebrations following victory over Cliftonville Ladies in the Electric Ireland IFA Women’s Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)
Glentoran Women celebrations following victory over Cliftonville Ladies in the Electric Ireland IFA Women’s Challenge Cup final at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Beattie’s 36th goal of the season kicked off the scoring thanks to a touch and finish after a dangerous Emily Wilson cross.

McMaster’s header added number two as it eventually found the net despite efforts from a number of Cliftonville Ladies players to keep the ball out.

Premiership champions Glentoran Women, following the Cliftonville Ladies red card, closed out the scoring off Rogan’s composed finish.

