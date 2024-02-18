Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warren Feeney’s team achieved their biggest win of the season, hammering home eight goals, but it could and should have been even more.

It was former Ayr United man O’Connor who led the charge by claiming his first career hat-trick while strike partner David Fisher also bagged a double with Bobby Burns, Junior and new boy Charlie Lindsay completing the carnage.

Striker Adam Salley and Adam Carroll – a gift from goalkeeper Aaron McCarey – were on the mark for City, but this was a performance that suggested Barry Gray’s side should begin preparing for life in the Championship next season.

Glentoran’s Daire O’Connor scored a first career hat-trick in their 8-2 Premiership victory over Newry City. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

O’Connor insisted the Glens have threatened to explode in front of goal in recent weeks.

Although they surrendered a two goal lead in their last two outings – against Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers – they still created loads of chances.

“We had this performance in us,” said the ex-Cliftonville man. “Although we took a bit of stick for drawing the last two games, we created stacks of opportunities in both.

"The difference this time was the fact that we were ruthless at the top end of the pitch.

“We knew we would give some team a bit of a raking.

"We had plenty of different scorers as well, it’s the sign of a good team...we have that in our locker, it’s all about consistency.

“Unfortunately, it has been our inconsistency that has cost us being in there with a title shout this season. It’s all about being clinical.”

O’Connor was thrilled to leave with the match ball, signed by all his team mates.

“It’s my first career hat-trick,” he added. “I’ve hit a few doubles but I never quite got over the line (for a treble), so this was a bit special.

“The first two will not make any goal of the month candidates, that’s for sure. I’ve scored a few tap-ins this season, but they all count.

“I think my third goal was a good way to complete my treble. I was due a screamer and I’m glad it arrived at the right time.

"It was a good lay-off from David (Fisher), but I think it was a toe-poke in the end, but it flew into the top corner.

“There were a lot of happy faces in the dressing room at the finish...the secret is now producing that type of performance more often.

“Looking at our squad, we are capable of scoring four, five or six against any team in this league – we hit six against Coleraine, four against Linfield and now we’ve hit eight.

“The bottom line is we’ve been too inconsistent which has cost us in terms of our league position.”

Newry City boss Gray admitted he was embarrassed by his team’s lack of effort and hunger.

“I’m not into excuses, we were s*** – there was no other way to explain it,” he moaned. “Under me, that level of performance is not acceptable.

“Should I rhyme off the excuses? It’s not really my style. We were heavily punished for being s***.

"We were disjointed, poor, the players didn’t follow any guidance or instructions.

“I can honestly say that we are not staying in this division if we keep churning out performances like that – that’s fact. I’m trying to be honest and pragmatic.

“We are now 29 games in. We’ve 14 points and conceded 74 goals. At what point do I begin to point the finger at the players?

“Do I want until it’s 30 or 35 (games)? What’s the magic number? It’s not my opinion, I’m only stating facts.