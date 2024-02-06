Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The Glens play host to Jim Magilton’s Reds divided by a single space in the Sports Direct Premiership standings but 16 points overall, having played one fixture fewer.

"I've said to the players the thing that's killed us this season is consistency, but we've only had two or three defeats since October,” said Feeney following Friday’s Irish Cup progress past Ballymacash Rangers. "I can just see a bit of steel creeping into us.

"All the things I'm trying to bring to this club – mentality, togetherness...we've shown in recent weeks."I thought all the players were superb on Friday night.

"When you're at this football club you're going to have demands put on you, you need to be competing and I thought we produced a professional job.

"Full credit to the players, there were some who have been in and out of the team but they took their chance and were superb."We've got good players here and I know some people say we have the best squad in the league but you have to get them playing."It's all credit to what we're trying to do...we've got good players but I cut my squad as I want more young players coming through."We've got young (Aaron) Wightman, Johnny Russell is in, Harry Murphy got minutes tonight.

"The experienced players also came in and were exceptional as well. Shay (McCartan) has been out of the team lately, but I thought he was brilliant...he could still be playing in England."There's a good changing room in there at the moment and we're moving forward together.

