Glentoran's Warren Feeney highlights issues for Oval club but with 'bounce back' goal
The Glens visit Carrick Rangers aiming to get the Sports Direct Premiership campaign back on track following back-to-back home frustration with defeat and a draw from the past two league outings.
Those disappointments have left Feeney’s players five points off top spot.
“The boys and I were very disappointed after last week’s loss to Coleraine...it wasn’t a great performance from us but I felt we were comfortable enough with our lead until a couple of rash and undisciplined decisions at a dangerous time cost us very badly,” said Feeney on the official club website. “On the injury front, I won’t sugar coat where we are.
"We’ve had a lot of good players, big players for us, sitting in the stand at all our games so far this season and we’ll have some out on Saturday too.
"Also we’ve been playing some very good players out of position because of injuries to others.
"Each week we’ve been faced with decisions on players very close to kick-off and there are some decisions we’ll have to take this weekend too.
"But we should be able to put out a team strong enough to get a result.
"Carrick will be another tough game...Stuarty (King) bought very well this summer, having brought in some players with a lot of good experience.
”But we’re well up for it and determined to bounce back.”