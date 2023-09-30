News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed

Glentoran's Warren Feeney highlights issues for Oval club but with 'bounce back' goal

​Glentoran boss Warren Feeney anticipates selection calls, once again, right to the wire this weekend due to an ongoing injury pain game.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Glens visit Carrick Rangers aiming to get the Sports Direct Premiership campaign back on track following back-to-back home frustration with defeat and a draw from the past two league outings.

Those disappointments have left Feeney’s players five points off top spot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The boys and I were very disappointed after last week’s loss to Coleraine...it wasn’t a great performance from us but I felt we were comfortable enough with our lead until a couple of rash and undisciplined decisions at a dangerous time cost us very badly,” said Feeney on the official club website. “On the injury front, I won’t sugar coat where we are.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney (left) during the game against Coleraine. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)Glentoran manager Warren Feeney (left) during the game against Coleraine. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)
Glentoran manager Warren Feeney (left) during the game against Coleraine. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)
Most Popular

"We’ve had a lot of good players, big players for us, sitting in the stand at all our games so far this season and we’ll have some out on Saturday too.

"Also we’ve been playing some very good players out of position because of injuries to others.

"Each week we’ve been faced with decisions on players very close to kick-off and there are some decisions we’ll have to take this weekend too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we should be able to put out a team strong enough to get a result.

"Carrick will be another tough game...Stuarty (King) bought very well this summer, having brought in some players with a lot of good experience.

”But we’re well up for it and determined to bounce back.”

Related topics:GlentoranCarrick RangersColeraineCarrick