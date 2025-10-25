​After the spectacular comes the standard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the ambition of Glenavon manager Michael O’Connor in the aftermath of marking his first Premiership game in charge by bringing to an end the 11-game losing streak.

A memorable 1-0 win over Carrick Rangers must now become more than the ‘new manager bounce’ as the Lurgan Blues bid to mount a rise out of the relegation zone that sits after 12 fixtures with O’Connor’s squad chasing an eight-point deficit having played two games more than those above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Connor, a former Northern Ireland international can draw on significant playing experience in England and a concentrated plan since returning home to climb the coaching ladder towards a role as main man in the dug-out.

Glenavon boss Michael O'Connor (centre) in conversation with his coaching staff, from left, Andrew Doyle and Mark Ferguson, during his first Premiership game, which resulted in a win over Carrick Rangers and end to the Lurgan club's 11-game losing league streak. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

That defeat of Carrick was constructed off a single team session in the aftermath of O’Connor’s appointment and now, armed with a full week’s training schedule, Glenavon make the short journey to tackle Dungannon Swifts.

"That's the standards they've set themselves and we cannot let it drop below now,” said O’Connor, who feels “I’ve earned my stripes” off a coaching path towards his first senior boss role. "When you've lost 11 (league) games you're low on confidence, you want to keep the ball away from your goal.

"But as we go on and, hopefully, pick up more points we'll start getting more around in possession with how we want to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I watched the other week's Portadown game and as soon as they (Portadown) scored everyone's heads dropped...they looked scared, they looked nervous.

Glenavon players celebrate what proved the match-winning goal by Jack Malone (second right) against Carrick Rangers towards an end to the club's 11-game losing streak in the Sports Direct Premiership on Michael O'Connor's first league game as manager. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"I told them (before facing Carrick) I don't care if you give the ball away as along as you do the right things.

"Go and be brave, go get on the ball, go run in behind, go win your battles...they did everything.

“I ​did think we looked dangerous (against Carrick), a few moments where the final ball couldn't make it look like a big chance...that will come with confidence and more wins will start players believing.

"I've been involved in teams where you've lost seven, eight, nine, 10 games on the bounce.