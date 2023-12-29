Michael Argyrides says he’s taking “memories that will last a lifetime” with him back to Canada after the goalkeeper finished his time – for now at least – in the Irish League on a winning note by helping H&W Welders defeat Championship leaders Dundela.

The 24-year-old arrived at Dundela from Canadian side Vaughan Azzuri in September 2020 and went on to enjoy spells with Larne, Glentoran and the Welders, where he has spent the past 12 months on loan.

He helped Paul Kee’s men reach the Irish Cup quarter-finals last season and was named Championship Player of the Month in February after keeping a clean sheet as they defeated Premiership outfit Glenavon.

Argyrides made three top-flight appearances during his time at Inver Park and played 31 times for the Welders, including 14 this season, and returned to his homeland on Thursday.

Michael Argyrides is returning to Canada after spending the last year on-loan at H&W Welders from Glentoran. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"The support from everyone, whether it's the staff, the boys or fans behind the goal and turning round to see them after every game, is unbelievable,” he told WeldersTV. “I hope they know how much I appreciate that and I've memories that will last a lifetime.

"The whole club will stay with me forever. Being able to get games over here, play freely and a great style of football is something I've really enjoyed. We've brought different players in and out and to have relationships with every single one of them - the changing room is unbelievable.

"The boys get behind each other like I've never seen before and it's definitely an experience I'll cherish."

The Welders were considered amongst the pre-season favourites for promotion, alongside the likes of Portadown, and they’re certainly still in the mix to achieve it, sitting sixth and nine points adrift of Dundela.

They trail second-placed Institute by only five after 21 matches and Argyrides is backing them to reach the Premiership “promised land”.

"You never say never,” he said about the potential of a return one day. “Everyone here at the club is welcome wherever I am and my door is always open.

"They treated me so well and I really appreciate everything. I wish everyone all the best. They have a good thing going here, it'll continue to grow and they'll get to that promised land that they want to get to very shortly - I guarantee it.

"I'm excited to get home and relax for a few days - not too long because I'm not great at resting! I'll see what the cards have for me.