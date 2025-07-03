Goalkeeper 'really excited' for League of Ireland challenge after leaving Cliftonville with replacement reportedly lined up

David Odumosu says he’s “really excited” to have joined League of Ireland Premier Division outfit Cork City from Cliftonville, who are reportedly close to bringing in a Scottish replacement.

Odumosu initially joined the Reds on loan from St Patrick’s Athletic ahead of the 2023/24 campaign before making his stay permanent a matter of months later.

The 24-year-old made 74 appearances across all competitions during his time at Solitude, racking up 28 clean sheets in the process, and started in their Irish Cup final victory over Linfield at Windsor Park in 2024.

Odumosu also started in last season’s showpiece decider which Jim Magilton’s men lost on penalties to Dungannon Swifts.

He shared number one duties with Lewis Ridd during the most recent campaign with Odumosu making 28 league appearances while Ridd played on 10 occasions, but finished the season between the sticks as Cliftonville sealed European football through the play-offs.

Wales youth international Ridd signed a contract extension with the North Belfast club earlier this summer and the 20-year-old, who joined from Derby County, will be hoping to build on his first season in the Irish League.

“I’m really excited to be here at such a massive club as Cork City,” Odumosu told Cork City’s website, “I have had some really good conversations with the manager, and I am excited to be part of his plans for the second half of the season.

"Obviously, we have a massive challenge ahead of us but it is one I am looking forward to playing my part in. I can’t wait to get started.”

Cork currently sit bottom of the Premier Division, four points adrift of ninth-placed Sligo Rovers and 12 behind Waterford, and manager Gerard Nash highlighted Odumosu’s experience as important for his team.

“I am really delighted to bring David to the club,” said Nash. “First and foremost, he wants to be here, he has made that really clear in my conversations with him so far, and that is really important for me and for the club.

"He is 24, which is still very young for a goalkeeper, but he has a lot of experience, both in this league and in the north. That experience is a real positive for us and is something we were looking for.”

Reports from Scotland suggest Cliftonville have already lined up a replacement for Odumosu with PJ Morrison on the verge of joining.