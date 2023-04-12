Goalkeeper scores winning penalty to help set up Windsor Park cup final date

With the game finishing 2-2 after extra time, the semi-final was sent to the shoot out lottery to determine who would join Crumlin Star in the showpiece decider and McMahon played a starring role with both his gloves and feet.

The 32-year-old saved two of Rosemount’s first three – “I saved two of them but I told the boys I saved three because one went onto the post but I didn't touch it!” he now admits – before thumping home a winner for the Northern Amateur Football League Division 1B outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a fantastic achievement for the Lenadoon club, who progressed past the likes of Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Richhill before beating Premier Intermediate opponents Banbridge Town in the quarter-final to keep their hopes of a league-cup double alive.

Deaglan McMahon saves a penalty in the shoot out

McMahon didn’t feel any pressure when stepping up to seal their final berth – despite his ropey previous penalty record.

"I missed two in one match when I was about 12 or 13 but some of the boys never let me live it down!” he laughs. “I would have taken a few since because I played outfield right up to senior level - I wasn't a penalty taker as such but would have taken a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was no real decision and it was left up to whoever fancied it on the day. I'd always put my hand up because I think the pressure is off the goalkeeper so I think they should take one if they feel confident and I was.

"Our skipper Michael (Healy) decided the order it went in and it just happened that I was fourth because one of the others wanted to go fifth.

“They missed the first three so that helped take the pressure off a bit. I'm not the hero - the boys are the heroes. I barely have to touch the ball in 99% of games because of what is in front of me. That's testament to our boys - they are just honest, hard-working lads.”

McMahon has only returned to the club – and goalkeeping – in the last five years, catching the playing bug again after being pulled in to cover for an injury following 12 months travelling around Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late, great Jackie Maxwell – the driving force behind St Oliver Plunkett that kept them running and who played a role in the development of Jim Magilton, Paul McVeigh and Philip Mulryne amongst thousands of others – always fancied McMahon as a goalkeeper and (finally) listening to that advice is reaping its rewards.

Maxwell’s impact at the club is still felt greatly – “99% of the club has been there from youth at some stage,” says McMahon – with his grandson Eoghan currently serving as first team manager and every social media post rounded off with JMBAWA – Jackie Maxwell’s Black and White Army.

"He just instilled in everyone that you work hard, graft and the success will come,” added McMahon. “That's testament to the people that are at our club.

"That's the community we are from. If you look at our pitch it's a cow field and we won't beat around the bush about that. We've been massively underinvested for many years and Jackie worked tirelessly for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are lots of people that came through under Jackie and they work hard to give us what they can. I know there is a bit of progress happening with our pitch and facilities and I'm hoping this success is a catalyst to drive it on a bit.”

The fruits of their labour are certainly starting to show in the senior ranks with Division 1C title success last season followed up with another challenge in the current campaign alongside Tuesday, 25 April being circled on everyone’s calendar for a trip to Windsor Park.

They’ve two Junior cup trophies to their name – Cochrane Corry Cup (1982/83) and County Antrim Junior Shield (2002/03) – but have never got their hands on a piece of Intermediate cup silverware.

"For the club it's absolutely monumental,” said McMahon. “I heard somewhere that we're the lowest ranked side to ever get to the final which for the club is huge but if you look at our group of players getting to the final is nothing. We want to win it - there's no point just getting to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will respect Crumlin Star because they've been there and done it but this group we have are a real honest bunch and will give it everything. We go into every match with an underdog mentality but we never think we won't win.