Gloucestershire Live’s Jon Palmer reported last night that Pardington, who joined the Premiership champions in January and made his league debut on the final day of the season against Coleraine, is set to join the Robins.

The 22-year-old played a friendly for Cheltenham last summer before signing for Grimsby Town and then Larne.

Pardington started his senior career with Wolverhampton Wanderers and enjoyed a number of loan spells with teams further down the English pyramid, including Mansfield Town.

Jamie Pardington in action for Larne

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Luke Southwood spent last season as number one at Cheltenham on loan from Reading but as Palmer also reports, he is the subject of interest from Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, who were promoted to the Championship.

Alongside Pardington, Max Hutchison and Andy Mitchell have also departed the playing squad at Larne ahead of next season.

Hutchinson arrived at Inver Park from Waterford last summer and made three league appearances while Mitchell will remain on the coaching staff after moving to a full-time position at the club’s scholarship programme.

“All three lads move on with our very best wishes,” manager Tiernan Lynch told Larne’s website. “Andy is continuing in his coaching career at the club, which we’re very pleased about, having seen him make a big impact last season.

“Max is a great young player and he is going in search of regular first team football, which he needs at this stage of his career.

"We certainly wouldn’t rule out a return to the club at some point in the future.

“Jamie is another lad who has been great to work with.