Goals and awards 'a bonus' for Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale as he collects December honour
Hale found the net with five goals over the span of the month across games with Ballymena United, Dungannon Swifts and Glentoran, plus a double on show against Loughgall.
The Player of the Month presentation was made recently by the NIFWA, with award sponsor Gerry Flynn of Dream Spanish Homes on hand.
"After missing the start of the season through injury, my main focus was to get back into the starting team,” said Hale in response to the honour. "I've done that - so I just see the goals and this award as a bonus.
"The most important thing is that we're winning games.
"Linfield and Larne are leading the way, but we're hanging in there as well."
The December runner-up was Loughgall's Benji Magee, while Larne's Leroy Millar took third spot.
Another award confirmed was the Sports Direct Goal of the Month.
Fraser Taylor’s slick solo run for Ballymena United against Glenavon was selected by the NIFWA as Sports Direct Goal of the Month for December.
The Ballymena favourite produced a memorable 50-yard run that kicked off inside his own half before he hit the penalty area and capped off the moment with a slick finish.
On loan from St Mirren, Taylor picked up a £150 voucher from Sports Direct as a reward for his big moment.