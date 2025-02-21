'Good work Jonny Evans' - Rio Ferdinand praises former Manchester United team-mate as Northern Ireland legend takes time to 'fulfil' dreams of fans

Rio Ferdinand has praised the “good work” of his former Manchester United team-mate Jonny Evans after the Northern Ireland legend was spotted taking time to sign autographs for a host of fans waiting outside the club’s Carrington training ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans, who announced his international retirement last year after earning 107 caps, remains an important part of the squad at Old Trafford, providing significant experience to younger players while injury has limited him to only six Premier League appearances this season.

The 37-year-old won three league titles and the Champions League during his first stint with United before going on to enjoy spells at West Brom and Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned in 2023 and ticked off a first FA Cup crown as Erik ten Hag’s side defeated rivals Manchester City in the Wembley showpiece decider.

While there’s much negativity surrounding United, who have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign and currently sit 15th, Evans still took time out of his day to greet a crowd of faithful supporters waiting to get autographs and pictures with their favourite players.

Driving into Carrington, Ferdinand posted a video to his X account – which has almost 12million followers – praising Evans, saying: “Good work Jonny Evans.

"Parents are out during half-term bringing their kids to fulfil their dreams. Jonny Evans that is – good old Jonny Evans! I love that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember that when we used to play...it’s brilliant to see all those fans and kids giving you all the love. Well done Jonny.”

Manchester United's Jonny Evans. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Evans’ current contract is set to expire this summer after making 26 Premier League appearances across the past two seasons while he has also played four times in Europe, including twice in the Champions League last term.

When signing a new one-year extension, he said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract at Manchester United for another season.

“To play for this great club and feel the support from our incredible fans is always a privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Returning to the club last season was an honour; representing the team on the pitch alongside fantastic team-mates under an excellent manager.