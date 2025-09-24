Gordon Lyons considering releasing further NI Football Fund information after 'some have tried to inject uncertainty into the process'

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has revealed he’s considering releasing information on decisions taken around the NI Football Fund after “some have tried to inject uncertainty into the process”.

Earlier this month, Lyons announced the 20 Irish League clubs progressing to the next stage of the NI Football Fund – a programme which is set to improve infrastructure across the country.

A budget of £36.2million, which was first promised in 2011, has been ringfenced, but projects amounting to around £82million will now undergo due diligence checks with Lyons hopeful of securing further funding.

There was outrage in the North West when Coleraine, Derry City and Institute all missed out, while Ards, Crusaders and Portadown were also amongst the notable omissions.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons (centre) with Irish Football Association (IFA) president Conrad Kirkwood (left) and NI Football League (NIFL) Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor (right). (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

With many calling for further transparency over the Football Fund, including how each club scored and how decisions were made, Lyons admits he’s open to providing more information – something which wouldn’t usually happen.

"I am happy to consider doing that,” he said in the NI Assembly. “It wouldn't normally be what we do, simply because of the process, the names involved, rankings and where they'd be – out of respect we wouldn't normally do this.

“However, some have questioned the process so much, some have tried to inject uncertainty into that process as well. It may be necessary for us to do that and I will be taking advice...we'll see where that goes.

"Let me be clear, I will robustly defend the process that was put in place, I will robustly defend my officials against some of the slurs that have been directed towards them, and also the clubs which have been called into question, those who were successful."

Ards and Institute are two clubs currently without their own ground – the former has been without their own home since selling their Castlereagh Park ground in 1998 while ‘Stute were forced to leave Riverside Stadium following extensive flooding in 2017.

Lyons has confirmed plans to meet with clubs who missed out – Portadown have said they’re meeting with the Minister on Thursday – and called for more investment into football in Northern Ireland.

"I fully recognise and understand the concern that those involved with those two particular clubs face and I do recognise the concern that has been expressed,” he added. "From my point of view, we had put through the processes currently in place and there was a different marking scheme for those that did not have their own (ground) when it came to footballing need, but I will be meeting with those clubs shortly.

"We'll look at options and talk about the future, but ultimately it would be great if we can get more investment in football so more can be taken forward.