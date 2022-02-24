Grant McCann reappointed as Peterborough boss

The 41-year-old Northern Irishman replaces Darren Ferguson, who resigned on Sunday with Posh deep in Sky Bet Championship relegation trouble.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Peterborough United are delighted to confirm that Grant McCann has been appointed as the club’s new first team manager, with the Northern Irishman penning a two-and-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Following the resignation of Darren Ferguson on Sunday, the club have moved quickly to secure the services of McCann, who departed Hull City earlier this month despite three successive victories in Sky Bet Championship action against Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City with all three coming with clean sheets.”

Grant McCann has been appointed manager of Peterborough.

Former midfielder McCann who made 185 appearances for the club, first took up the managerial reins in April 2016 and was at the helm for almost two years before leaving for a similar role at Doncaster.

He led the Dons to the League One play-offs before taking over at Hull and guiding them into the second tier as champions at the end of last season.

Posh host the Tigers on Saturday sitting eight points adrift of safety after Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat by leaders Fulham and without a league win in 10 games.

