​Portadown boss Niall Currie celebrated a “back to basics” approach behind battling back to rescue a Premiership point from Saturday night’s visit to the defending champions.

Andy Ryan put Larne ahead on 73 minutes but Steven McCullough’s equaliser soon after was a reward, according to Currie, for hard work and homework.​

”I thought our players were brilliant tonight...we got back to basics,” said Currie on the official Portadown social media platforms. "We worked really, really hard in our Thursday night training on how Larne play, the shape and how to block lanes.

"It worked brilliantly, we done a lot of homework.

Steven McCullough celebrates his Portadown equaliser at Larne in front of the away fans on Saturday night. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"But, ultimately, our team was really disciplined tonight...we kept our shape, we were nice and compact and our backline was well-marshalled.

"We didn’t fall for their traps, we stayed patient and stayed strong and I thought it was a fantastic performance from the players.

"I think collectively...it starts with our goalkeeper, into our backline, then into our midfield.

"Our wide players were disciplined – Josh Ukek and James Teelan were fantastic in a defensive kind of mode.

"When we broke out we still stretched them and there’s no doubt we have the capabilities of stretching teams and I think they knew it.”

Currie is hoping for forward progress following a difficult run of results in recent weeks overall for his Ports players promoted back to the senior stage as Championship champions.

"If you get any points when you come to a place like this then you’re doing a good job,” he said. "I’m really pleased for the players...it gives us belief again, hopefully it gives the players belief that we can compete, I thought we were well worthy of our point.

"I think Larne showed us a wee bit of respect, they were very patient in their build-up.

"It was a really, really tight game and I’m not trying to be smart in any way but I don’t think you’d have seen much difference tonight in a newly-promoted team against the Irish League champions.

"That’s credit to all our players...we matched them in a lot of departments and Larne are a wonderful team.