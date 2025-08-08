Harry Evans has joined Coleraine on loan from Derby County

Coleraine have addressed their goalkeeping crisis by announcing the signing of Harry Evans on loan from Derby County.

Bannsiders boss Ruaidhri Higgins had been on the lookout for a new shot stopper after current number one Ryan Schofield dislocated his shoulder in a recent pre-season friendly against Fleetwood Town.

Meanwhile, fellow goalkeeper Max Little is suspended for the opening game of the season against Larne on Sunday, whilst teenager Harry Pearson is also injured.

Evans, who has been at Derby County since the age of six, has garnered previous senior appearances whilst on loan at several non-league clubs in England.

However, he is now in line to make his debut as Coleraine welcome the Inver Reds to The Showgrounds in the season-opener.

Speaking about the switch, Michael Dougherty, who is Head of Goalkeeping at Coleraine, said: "I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Harry to the club and to further strengthen our goalkeeping department.

"Harry has had a fantastic goalkeeping education at Derby County having been there since he was six years of age, however he is now at the stage of his journey where he is ready to play.

"He is highly-rated by everyone at Derby and was very close to a move to a top League Two club last week.

"Thankfully, having spent a week with us back in July he has chosen Coleraine as his destination and he clearly wants to be part of what we are doing here.

"Harry is a very talented lad, he has a brilliant personality and work ethic.

"Talent aside, those two things are hugely important to me when recruiting goalkeepers.

"His previous loan spells have given him valuable experience and we have now got ourselves another top goalkeeper at the club."

Higgins added: "We are delighted to have Harry on board.

"Due to Ryan Schofield's unfortunate injury, it has been important that we bring in someone with quality and Harry ticks all the boxes.