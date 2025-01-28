Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran feel Harry Murphy’s loan move to Glenavon can “take his game to the next level” as the young defender is set to follow in the footsteps of father Darren by representing the Lurgan Blues.

The Glens’ commitment to 21-year-old Murphy was confirmed with news of a two-and-a-half-year contract extension to stay on the Oval books until the close of the 2026/27 campaign – with an announcement of a loan to Glenavon immediately after offering “an excellent opportunity for him to gain regular first-team football”.

Murphy, who left hometown club Portadown to sign for Glentoran in 2022, has had progress restricted by a significant knee injury across 2023.

The defender heads to Mourneview Park – the club his dad represented for around six years, including time as captain – aiming to make up for time lost to rehab and recovery.

Harry Murphy has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension with Glentoran and joined Sports Direct Premiership side Glenavon on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. (Photo by Richard Trainor Photography)

“I’m absolutely delighted to commit my future to Glentoran,” said Murphy. “Declan (Devine, manager) and I had a great discussion about my development and we both agreed that going on loan to Glenavon for the rest of the season is the right step for me at this stage in my career.

“Glenavon is a great club and I’m looking forward to pushing for first-team minutes and gaining valuable experience.

"After missing time due to injury, I’m determined to play regularly and continue improving all aspects of my game.”

On his family ties, Murphy told the official Glenavon website how “the club is one very close to my dad’s heart...he loves it here and has a lot of good memories from his time playing for and captaining the club”.

Murphy added: “He really encouraged me to join and has nothing but good things to say about Glenavon...I’m not going to say I’m going to carry on the legacy but I just want to make my dad and my family proud.

"If I can do that by contributing the club’s success then that’s all anyone can ask for.”

Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin celebrated Murphy’s arrival as “something we’ve been looking for since we came in – a big, strong and commanding centre-half”.

Murphy has clocked up 22 first-team appearances with the Glens and Devine views him as “a talented young player”.

“Harry is a talented young player with great potential and this loan move to Glenavon is an excellent opportunity for him to gain regular first-team football,” said Devine. “Paddy McLaughlin is a fantastic manager and Glenavon provides the ideal environment for Harry to develop further.

“Harry has been unfortunate with game time this season due to the form of our other central defenders, but we see Harry as a key part of Glentoran’s future.

"This loan spell will hopefully allow him to play regularly at a competitive level and come back to us as an even better player.”

Glentoran sporting director Paul Millar described Murphy as a player of “immense potential”.

“Harry has immense potential and we see him as an integral part of Glentoran’s squad moving forward,” said Millar. “This loan move is an excellent opportunity for him to gain regular game time and continue his development in the Sports Direct Premiership.

“We’ll be closely monitoring his progress at Glenavon and we’re confident this spell will provide him with the platform to take his game to the next level.