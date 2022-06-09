Harry Murphy relishing the full-time switch to Glentoran

The young defender becomes the Glens third summer signing joining Ally Roy and Aidan Wilson at The Oval.

And the chance to compete with some of the league's top talent enticed Murphy to make the move from Portadown.

"Full-time football is something you always want to do as a kid, and when the offer is there to come to one of the biggest clubs in the league it's something you can't really turn down," he told the Glens Youtube channel.

Harry Murphy at The Oval. Picture courtesy of Glentoran FC

"Especially with the players who are here and you're going to be training with them every week, it's people I want to be challenging myself with and I'm just excited about getting going.

"A few years ago you wouldn't have known if the league was going to be in this position.

"The standard of football is getting higher and higher.

"Obviously Conor got his call up to the Northern Ireland squad, so that shows the standard of the league.

"It also shows there are pathways there in the Irish League if you want to get into that international stage.

"For me personally to bring my game to that next level I need to be playing and training full-time.

"My full debut was against the Glens last season at Shamrock Park, and there were a few news articles afterwards with people saying I did well.

"I was just thinking I was still a mile off as it was just my debut, I still am a mile off, I know I've a load of work to do but I'm happy to do it.

"The move only came about a short while ago. My agent was asking if I would be interested in going down and hearing what they had to say, and once you hear that you can't really say no.

"When I got here Mick, Windy and Elliott Morris was here, I liked what they said to me, it was encouraging, I couldn't really say no at the end of the day."

Despite being only 18 Murphy insists he is not going to The Oval simply to make up the numbers.

"I know a few people will probably be looking at it thinking he's a young lad, he could be one for the future, but I'm confident in my own ability and I don't just want to be here to make up the numbers," he said.

"I want to play and show people what I can do.

"Hopefully if all goes well I get my chance and I take it.

"I wouldn't come here if I didn't think I was good enough to play.

"I'm here because I believe in myself. The people I've met with here say they believe in me, my family all believe in me, I just want to make my way into the team and keep my place.

"It's a different world at a full-time club with the gym in the ground and everything you need is here.

"I just can't wait to get started in pre-season and meet the rest of the boys.