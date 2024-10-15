Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s hat-trick hero Isaac Price played a starring role as Michael O’Neill’s side ran riot at Windsor Park with a 5-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Bulgaria.

In what is just the second time Northern Ireland have scored three or more in a match at home since a 3-0 win over Israel in September 2018 – the other was almost exactly one year ago to the day against San Marino – Standard Liege ace Price got the hosts off to a perfect start, striking home from close distance after a perfect pass from Dion Charles.

Price had only netted twice in 15 previous international appearances but doubled his tally with a deflected shot flying beyond the reach of Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, who had a big role to play in Northern Ireland’s third two minutes later.

The impressive Brodie Spencer – a product of Cliftonville’s academy – cut inside and unleashed a wicked effort which rebounded back off the post and into the net via Mitov’s back.

Northern Ireland’s Isaac Price celebrates scoring his second goal. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Price completed his hat-trick late on when a spectacular shot from distance sailed into the top corner and substitute Josh Magennis capped off a special night in Belfast.

Not only was this a crucial result in terms of controlling their Nations League destiny ahead of next month’s double-header against Belarus and Luxembourg with promotion into League B up for grabs, it also boosts Northern Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying hopes.

With the tournament, which is being hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada, expanding to 48 teams, UEFA will have an extra three representatives with the 12 World Cup qualifying group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who haven’t yet qualified drawn into four play-off paths of single-leg semi-finals and single-leg finals.

After lacking a cutting edge in Saturday’s stalemate with Belarus, O’Neill recalled Dion Charles in place of Jamie Reid and the Bolton Wanderers striker immediately repaid that faith, squaring an inch-perfect pass into Price’s path for Northern Ireland’s 15th minute opener.

That first goal only helped boost the hosts’ confidence and they were oozing with quality in the opening stages – an attack launched by Conor Bradley almost ended with the Liverpool star running clear through on goal before a timely Bulgarian intervention.

The Windsor Park faithful were in dreamland soon after as Price doubled Northern Ireland’s lead, providing the finishing touch after a superb Spencer run and if he hadn’t scored, play would likely have been brought back for a penalty following a foul on Dion Charles.

Things got even better in the 32nd minute when Huddersfield Town wing-back Spencer rifled one off the woodwork – and Mitov.

Bulgaria were awarded a soft penalty on the stroke of half-time – Eoin Toal, who was replaced moments later, adjudged to have committed a foul, but justice was served when Kiril Despodov smashed his effort off the crossbar, rounding out the dream half.

According to statistician Marshall Gillespie, this marked the first time Northern Ireland were 3-0 up at the break since 2008 while Price became the first home player to score two goals - before adding a third – in a match at Windsor Park since Kyle Lafferty in 2016.

O’Neill’s men thought they’d further extended their advantage in the 67th minute – a pinpoint long-range pass from teenage goalkeeper Pierce Charles sent Bradley flying in behind before Dion Charles tapped home, but it was ruled out for offside.

Northern Ireland did eventually find their fourth and it was well worth the wait as Price secured a maiden international match ball by firing beyond Mitov from distance – Windsor Park rising to its collective feet to salute a new hat-trick hero.

The celebrations weren’t over just yet though as Magennis netted his 12th goal in an 81st appearance for the Green and White Army.