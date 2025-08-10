Hat-trick hero Kieran Offord ensures Linfield start Irish League title defence in style

Hat-trick hero Kieran Offord continued his fine start to the season and ensured Linfield began their Premiership title defence in style with a 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Offord arrived at Windsor Park in a six-figure deal from St Mirren in January after impressing at Crusaders and with a full Blues pre-season now under his belt, the Scottish star is showing his undoubted class.

The 21-year-old, who scored in Linfield’s European win over Zalgiris last month, put his side ahead from the penalty spot just after half-time, taking over duties from regular taker Chris Shields.

He followed it up with a quickfire double, scoring twice in as many minutes to put the match beyond Dungannon and ensure Linfield, who finished 22 points clear at the summit last season, returned to the top after the first weekend of Premiership action.

Kieran Offord scored a hat-trick as Linfield began their Premiership title defence by beating Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

It marks Offord’s first senior league treble and second of his career with both coming against Dungannon – he netted a hat-trick for Crusaders in a BetMcLean Cup win last season.

Blues boss Healy made two changes from Thursday's defeat to Vikingur in the Faroe Islands with Kyle McClean and Charlie Allen replacing Ethan McGee and absent skipper Jamie Mulgrew, while Rodney McAree drafted in Thomas Maguire, Mal Smith and Andrew Mitchell from their last outing in Europe.

There were early penalty appeals from Dungannon when Maguire went down inside the area claiming he had been bundled to the floor by Shields, but referee Tony Clarke waved play on.

The visitors made a bright start with Caolan Marron’s header flashing narrowly past the post from a corner while Chris Johns was required to deny Sean McAllister’s effort from distance before claiming a dangerous Adam Glenny cross.

Linfield then grew into the game with Kirk Millar whipping in a delivery towards Matthew Fitzpatrick which Danny Wallace had to be alert to clear before Ben Hall headed directly at Declan Dunne from a free-kick.

The teams entered the break on level terms, but Offord struck just four minutes into the second half, successfully converting from the spot after Wallace had brought down Fitzpatrick inside the area, sending Dunne the wrong direction.

Healy’s half-time team talk clearly had a major impact as Linfield sparked to life with Fitzpatrick then forcing Dunne into a smart save to keep his side in the game.

McAree responded by making a quadruple substitution as Brandon Bermingham, Tomas Galvin, Kealan Dillon and Bobby-Jack McAleese all entered the pitch.

However, Dungannon found themselves further behind when Offord struck home at the back post, taking advantage of the Swifts being unable to clear their lines from a corner.

He completed his hat-trick a matter of seconds later in an attack which was launched by McClean winning back possession before Offord reacted fastest to head over Dunne after he’d saved an initial shot.