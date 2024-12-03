Hat-trick hero Kieran Offord helps Crusaders take one step closer to first BetMcLean Cup triumph since 2012 with Dungannon Swifts quarter-final success

Hat-trick hero Kieran Offord ensured Crusaders’ bid to win a first BetMcLean Cup since 2012 remained alive after they booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 4-2 extra-time victory over Dungannon Swifts.

Offord, who has been the Crues’ standout performer this term since arriving on-loan from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren, scoring eight league goals in 17 matches, including in Saturday’s draw with the same opponents, followed up Harry Jewett-White’s emphatic opener in an action-packed first half, tapping home from Daniel Larmour’s pinpoint cross.

However, the Swifts gave themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half-time with John McGovern making Declan Caddell’s side pay the price for a lapse in concentration.

Just when it looked like the Crues were on the cusp of securing their last-four spot, Dungannon earned themselves a penalty after Lewis Barr brought down Gael Bigirimana, and although Jonny Tuffey saved Kealan Dillon’s effort, Leo Alves reacted quickest to tap home the rebound.

Kieran Offord celebrates scoring his hat-trick goal for Crusaders in their win over Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

With the tie sent to extra-time, Offord put the hosts back ahead again in the 92nd minute, unleashing a wicked effort into the bottom corner and the 20-year-old completed his fine treble with a cool finish beyond Patrick Solis Grogan.

The Crues will now face a trip to either Glentoran or Ballymena United, who meet in their quarter-final clash at the Showgrounds on December 17.

Having played each other at the weekend, both managers freshened their teams up with Caddell making three changes – Jarlath O'Rourke, Larmour and Philip Lowry starting in place of Jimmy Callacher, Jacob Blaney, and Jordan Stewart – while Rodney McAree opted for six, bringing in Solis Grogan, John and Steven Scott, James Knowles, Leon Boyd and Thomas Maguire.

Welsh youth international Jewett-White, who previously spent time at Portsmouth, sparked the game into life by opening his Crusaders goal account in fine style with an unstoppable effort.

Caddell’s men went further ahead six minutes later when sharpshooter Offord was in the right place to tap home.

One downside to the first half was when star man Harry Franklin, who has impressed since arriving at Seaview during the summer, limped off with an injury.

McAree made two changes after half an hour as his side looked to get back into the game and it paid dividends when McGovern’s effort went through Tuffey – a shot which the former Northern Ireland international will feel he should have dealt better with.

He did well to save Dillon’s late penalty, but it was team-mate Alves that reacted quickest to send the tie to extra-time.