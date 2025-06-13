'He blew me away': Northern Ireland legend knew from early on Liverpool star Conor Bradley was 'going to be a top player'

Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans believes Michael O’Neill is the perfect person to lead the country back to a major tournament – and also admits Conor Bradley “blew me away” in his first international training session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans announced his international retirement last year after amassing 107 caps and was a key part of the squad that sealed qualification for the 2016 European Championships under O’Neill.

The current crop of exciting Northern Ireland stars are looking to follow in their footsteps by reaching a major tournament with 2026 World Cup qualifying getting underway in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland head into that campaign with momentum having topped their UEFA Nations League group in November, earning promotion into League B, and continued fine home form by beating Iceland 1-0 at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans with Conor Bradley. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

The squad now also contains four Premier League players with Bradley, who lifted the title with Liverpool last season, and Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny joined by Sunderland duo Daniel Ballard and Trai Home following promotion through the play-offs.

Evans believes O’Neill’s experience could prove crucial as Northern Ireland look to make a return to world football’s biggest competition for the first time since 1986.

"When you've got Michael O'Neill in charge, he gives everyone a bit of hope,” Evans told BBC. “He has taken a team to a major tournament before and if there's anyone you want in charge to do it, it's him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I look at the team, it does remind me a bit of ourselves (Euro 2016 squad) - he's playing five at the back, he has a player in Isaac Price who is on a good run of scoring goals, Ballard and Trai Hume have been promoted with Sunderland and will be playing Premier League football so that's only good for the team.

"I'm excited and over the next couple of years you're going to see them progress together."

Bradley is undoubtedly Northern Ireland’s talisman with his quality continuing to shine through on the international stage and he was named Player of the Year for performances throughout 2024.

Despite still only being 21, Bradley has already amassed 25 caps and could be the driving force which helps bring Northern Ireland to new heights in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Dungannon Swifts youngster made his senior debut in May 2021 during a victory over Malta – four months before his first competitive Liverpool appearance – and became Northern Ireland’s first Premier League winner since Evans won it with Manchester United in 2013.

From Bradley’s first training session, Evans knew the youngster was destined for big things and feels he’s a crucial player for the country going forward.

"He is (a big player for Northern Ireland),” added Evans. “He's a fantastic player and from day one when I saw him come into the squad he blew me away - I thought this kid is going to be a top player.