Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver praised the impact of Charlie Allen after his moment of magic helped the Blues secure a 3-1 victory over Loughgall at Lakeview Park and return to the Premiership’s summit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two goals in as many minutes from Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar in the first half helped Linfield, who were without manager David Healy in the dugout after he was sent off against Crusaders last weekend, open up a deserved lead before the hosts were handed a lifeline through Nathaniel Ferris’ penalty.

However, substitute Allen, back from impressing for Northern Ireland U21s in their recent Euro 2025 qualifying double-header, produced a brilliant solo run before blasting beyond Nathan Gartside to ensure all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having returned to Windsor Park from Leeds United this summer, 20-year-old Allen has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent and Oliver knows just how dangerous the playmaker can be after registering a first Premiership strike.

Charlie Allen celebrates scoring for Linfield against Loughgall. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"If you can get Charlie on the ball in the right areas of the pitch he can hurt any team,” he told BBC Sport NI. “He’s very good and that’s what we try to do at times and we were able to do that tonight.

"You sign those sort of players so hopefully when you call upon them or when they start they can do something like that. He showed quality.

"He took his goal well. Loughgall showed great fighting spirit and you know what you’re going to get when you come down here. They’ll fight and keep going but we got there in the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healy’s side are back on top for at least a few hours with second-placed Ballymena United facing rivals Coleraine on Saturday afternoon looking to win a ninth consecutive Premiership match.

Linfield have scored more goals (26) than any other top-flight team this term with talisman Cooper playing a role in 12 of those (seven goals, five assists).

Friday’s strike from distance marked his third in the last four league matches and while Oliver admits the South Belfast outfit could have performed at a higher level, they achieved their pre-game objective.

"That was the aim (victory) at the start when we came down,” he added. “Performance-wise we might have wanted a bit better but it doesn’t really matter at this stage – we’ve got the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was the key for the game and we’re happy. It’s something we talk to the players about all the time – when we’re in the ascendancy in the game to try and kill teams off and the start was very good.