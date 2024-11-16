Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon have confirmed they’ve parted company with manager Stephen McDonnell following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result meant the Lurgan Blues dropped to 11th in the Premiership table – they remain four points above bottom side Loughgall – and continued a run of just one win in their last 10 league matches.

McDonnell was appointed in September 2023 following the departure of club legend Gary Hamilton and initially enjoyed tremendous success, named NIFWA Manager of the Month for November after putting together an unbeaten run of six, including five victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also guided Glenavon to the BetMcLean Cup semi-finals last season before losing out 1-0 to Mid Ulster rivals Portadown for a spot in the showpiece decider at Windsor Park.

Glenavon confirmed the departure of manager Stephen McDonnell on Saturday evening. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

The County Armagh side defeated the likes of Coleraine and Crusaders this season and also picked up points against Glentoran, Cliftonville and defending champions Larne, but McDonnell’s tenure is now over.

In total, the former Warrenpoint Town chief took charge of 46 Premiership games during his time at Mourneview Park, winning 12, drawing nine and losing 25.

McDonnell expressed “100% confidence” that he could turn Glenavon’s fortunes around this season after the Dungannon defeat, but only a matter of hours later the club have made the decision to look for a new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news on social media, Glenavon fan Kyle said: “Regardless of what others may think a decision like that is still hard for all parties - especially when it comes to someone losing their job and income. A wonderful lad who made time for everyone but the right decision for the club.”

Another supporter – also named Kyle – praised McDonnell’s character, adding: “A great down to earth guy who no doubt gave it his all right until the end. Just unfortunate it didn’t work out with results in recent matches. All the best Stephen.”

Luke said: “Never nice to see anyone lose their job. I have no doubt that Stephen put in 100% effort throughout his time at Mourneview. He had the right ideas at time but couldn’t execute it on the pitch. Wish him all the best for the future.”

Josh added: “All the best Stephen. A great guy with a passion for football and truly wanted the best for the club. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Wishing whoever takes over all the best and hope the entire fan base can get behind the board, the coaching staff and the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaclyn said: “A manager who worked very hard, gave his all and tried everything. Just a pity it didn’t work out. The question now is who replaces him?”