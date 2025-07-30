Glenavon assistant manager Colin Coates believes former Cliftonville team-mate Stephen Mallon will prove to be a “massive asset” for the Lurgan Blues in their quest to climb the Premiership table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mallon helped the Reds end their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory in 2024 before joining League of Ireland outfit Sligo Rovers, who he departed by mutual consent earlier this month after making 20 league appearances.

The 26-year-old wanted a return closer to home and having received interest from a number of Irish League clubs, Mallon opted to link up with former Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin and Coates at Mourneview Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallon’s time at Solitude was heavily impacted by injury with the winger missing a year of action before returning in September 2023 to play his part in the club’s memorable cup run which ended with an extra-time triumph over Linfield at Windsor Park.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin and assistant Colin Coates. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

His arrival in Lurgan, alongside the likes of Harry Murphy and Kyle McClelland, represents a major coup for Glenavon and Coates believes Mallon has the potential to become a fan favourite.

"Stephen Mallon coming in gives us that bit of X-factor,” he said. “He has had a difficult couple of years in terms of fitness but we have him on a programme with our physio to reduce the risk of injury and ensure he's as robust as possible.

"I played in the Irish League for a long time and Stephen Mallon is as good as anybody. His quality is there for everyone to see and if we can get him on the pitch as regularly as possible then he will be a massive asset to us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coates was on the books at Cliftonville when Mallon initially arrived from Bohemians and got a close look at his undoubted ability before picking up an unfortunate injury which ultimately ended his season.

The former Northern Ireland international, who is enjoying his first senior coaching role under McLaughlin, feels the ex-Sheffield United youngster has the attributes required to thrive in the Premiership.

"My second year at Cliftonville was Stevie's first but we only played a handful of games together because unfortunately he picked up a nasty quad injury,” he added. “Being full-time at Sligo has helped get him up to speed and we're managing him at the minute with a very specific programme to make sure he's in a healthy position going into the season.

"He's a quality player, can beat a full-back, can play in a number of positions, he has high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it wasn't for his difficult times in recent years then he probably wouldn't be playing Irish League football, that speaks to how good he is in terms of his technical ability. I'm excited to see him in action.