Mention Coagh United and the first thing that likely comes to your mind is the name ‘Dallas’ with multiple generations helping lay the platform for their re-emergence into the Irish League over recent years – and now the next crop of talented stars are coming through the ranks.

The most famous product is clearly former Northern Ireland and Premier League midfielder Stuart, who represented the County Tyrone club at senior level before signing for Crusaders and going on to make over 200 appearances for Leeds United, while his older brother Marcus also progressed through at the local club and spent nine years in the Championship with Loughgall.

Marcus has since returned to Coagh, helping them gain promotion into the Premier Intermediate League ahead of last season, and this term is joined by Alfie – the son of former Irish League ace Garry – with the 17-year-old scoring in Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup defeat to Rathfriland Rangers, while Alex Dallas was named on the bench.

While not related – there are “the Cookstown Dallas’”, of which Marcus and Stuart belong, and the “Coagh Dallas’” – Marcus views emerging talent Alfie as “a wee brother” and has taken him under his wing, putting the youngster through his paces at 6am gym sessions every Wednesday morning.

Stuart Dallas (L) playing for Crusaders and Marcus (R) at Coagh United with grandfathers Sammy and Jimmy. A number of Dallas' continue to have an impact at Irish League outfit Coagh - including teenager Alfie.

That work is certainly reaping its rewards on the pitch for Alfie, who came through the ranks at Dungannon United Youth before returning to Coagh this summer for senior opportunities, and it’s predicted he has a “bright future” ahead.

"Alfie was at Dungannon Youth so I didn't get to see him play a lot but he would come and train with us a bit as a young lad and you could see his talent,” said Marcus. “He has a bright future ahead of him.

"He has a great attitude, wants to learn and takes everything on board which is crucial at that age. Some boys at 17 or 18 think they know everything at times...I'm not saying I know everything but the experience can help him along the way.

"He's putting the work in and I'm looking forward to seeing how he grows. He's the future of the club...the first team have a great core of young players and they could be set up well for a while with the players that are there.

"The goal on Tuesday will do his confidence the world of good. It was a good strike as well on the half-volley. I didn't score at all last season so he has beaten me already! Hopefully there's more to come and I'm sure there is because he has a lot of talent."

The Dallas impact isn’t only felt on the pitch – multiple members of both families are present throughout the committee and army of volunteers that are the lifeblood of Irish League clubs.

Drive past Hagan Park and there’s a chance you’ll see Marcus’ father-in-law marking the pitch ahead of the weekend match – Newmills provide opposition in the Bob Radcliffe Cup on Saturday – while tasks from cleaning the boardroom to putting up signs are also on the list.

"Any time you mention Coagh the first thing most people will talk about are the Dallas', not only because of Stuart, but the number of Dallas' throughout the club,” added Marcus. “They work hard, get on with it, like a bit of craic and everybody knows them all around the country.

"I know how much hard work they put in...the chairman (Brian), all his brothers. I drove by today and called in because I seen a car parked there and it was my father-in-law out marking the pitch by himself.