'He has a very high ceiling': Irish League legend believes former Glentoran defender can 'become an even better player'

When Colin Coates, who was one of the best Irish League defenders of his generation, gets excited by the talent and “very high ceiling” of Harry Murphy, it’s certainly worth listening to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Northern Ireland international Coates amassed nearly 700 appearances and won every competition – from the Steel & Sons Cup to three Premiership titles – available to him during almost two decades with Crusaders.

He also enjoyed spells at Glenavon, Cliftonville and Ballymena United before moving into coaching when Paddy McLaughlin was appointed boss of the Lurgan Blues in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coates worked closely with Murphy during his loan spell from Glentoran last season and that relationship will continue to develop after Glenavon made a permanent move for the highly-rated 21-year-old this summer.

Harry Murphy joined Glenavon from Glentoran on a permanent basis this summer. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Former Rangers youngster Kyle McClelland has since joined Murphy at Mourneview Park after impressing for Coleraine and Coates believes the defensive duo can help drive Glenavon on.

"If you want to improve then you have to sign players of that calibre,” said Coates. “We had Harry on loan from January so we knew a lot about him and once he became available it was a no-brainer for us.

"He knows us, we know him and by all accounts he thoroughly enjoyed his time on loan with us. We loved having him and he performed really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 21, he has a very high ceiling. He has a lot of room to grow and become an even better player. That was a brilliant move for us to get him in and I think it will be great for Harry’s career.

"More than likely he’ll be playing fairly regularly if he plays to his potential so it’s a good move.

"Kyle McClelland came along as well. It was one we were very keen on, and then we got Harry, but we were still very keen on Kyle.

"When that quality of player becomes available it’s hard to turn it down and when the opportunity came to bring Kyle in, we thought it was one that would benefit the club and team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted to have him on board and it leaves us with great depth, particularly at centre-back as we now have Luke Cartwright, Barney McKeown, Harry Murphy and Kyle McClelland. It gives us good balance.”

It was McLaughlin that brought Coates to Cliftonville, where the pair celebrated League Cup success together in 2022, and when the call came to start his coaching career under the former Institute boss, there wasn’t much thought required.

The 39-year-old is thoroughly enjoying this new chapter after hanging up his boots and is determined to deliver success.

"It has been brilliant,” added Coates. “It came a bit unexpectedly when Paddy got the job and it was more working with him than anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played for Paddy at Cliftonville and I loved the way he worked, and I think he’s a great person. He’s someone who I enjoy being around.

"It was a no-brainer and I've loved every minute. Paddy has been fantastic to work for and he trusts me, keeps me busy and lets me get involved with speaking to players and bringing boys in.