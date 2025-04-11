'He has been a big plus for us': Jim Ervin hails impact of 'very effective' Ballymena United recruit and hopes he can end Irish League season on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has hailed the impact made by “very effective” Success Edogun and hopes the striker can end this season on a high.

Edogun joined the Sky Blues from Finn Harps, where he scored 12 league goals in 35 appearances last season, in January and has netted three times across his last six outings for Ballymena.

The 23-year-old struck a brace as Ervin’s men kicked off their post-split schedule by beating Loughgall 5-2 and they’ll now hope to bounce back from a heavy 5-0 defeat to Cliftonville last time out against Carrick Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Edogun has been a consistent starter since arriving at The Showgrounds for his first stint in Irish League football and Ervin says he brings key attributes to Ballymena’s team.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"He has been very effective for us,” said Ervin. “He works very hard and is a big physical presence.

"He does so much hard work outside the box with his hold-up play and he's a big powerful runner, but in order for him to score goals we've been telling him to stay around the penalty area because that's where he's going to score his goals.

"His two goals against Loughgall weren't spectacular but with his presence, pace and power, he frightened the defenders, forced them into mistakes and was in the right areas at the right time.

"No one cares what type of goals you score, especially as a striker.

"He has been frustrated that he hasn't scored more...he's trying to add more in the remaining league games. He has been a big plus for us and has done well since he came in."

Alongside Edogun, Ervin also added the likes of Patrick McEleney, Kian Corbally and Conor Barr to his squad in January with the quartet all making an impact.

Former Derry City ace McEleney has scored three times in 12 outings, including a stunning free-kick against Dungannon Swifts, while Corbally netted the winner as Ballymena defeated Cliftonville last month.

Barr has earned his maiden Northern Ireland U21 cap since arriving on loan at the Sky Blues and Ervin feels their presence has helped provide much-needed competition for places.

"Any experience I've had with the January window is it has always taken boys time to find their feet and get comfortable,” added Ervin. “This season we've been fortunate that Patrick, Kian, Success and Conor have all came in and instantly made an impact which has helped us.

"I'm really pleased with all the boys that have came in and it has also driven the other boys in the squad to make sure they are on the ball.