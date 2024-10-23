Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portadown assistant manager Clifford Adams has hailed the impact made by summer signing Lewis MacKinnon at Shamrock Park.

The former Rangers youngster joined the County Armagh outfit from Carrick Rangers ahead of the Ports’ top-flight return and has played every minute of their Premiership campaign to date.

Alongside helping Portadown keep three clean sheets, MacKinnon plays an important role in starting attacks – his tally of 437 passes is second only behind Steven McCullough for Niall Currie’s side – and he’s also a presence from set-pieces, scoring in an impressive 3-0 win over Crusaders last month.

Still only 21, MacKinnon has formed a solid defensive partnership with Larne loanee Baris Altintop, who has made the league’s third-most clearances (52) this term, and Adams was full of praise for both.

Portadown’s Lewis MacKinnon. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

"They really have (got a good connection),” he said. “We knew Lewis played on the right-hand side of a three for Carrick last year and was probably looked at as the quietest of the three.

"When he first came here he was a wee bit quiet but when you have to play in a two you have to step up because if you don't you'll get found out, and he has stepped up. He has done exceptionally well and Baris, who is a real top lad and leader, has been super since he came in.

"The biggest thing about Lewis is he wants to learn and he asks questions. If he doesn't know something he'll ask whereas with some other lads a bit of pride can get in the way and they don't want to be seen not to know.

"He's like a sponge taking everything in and he learns from everyone around him on the pitch."

Another summer recruit that has impressed in the early stages of his Portadown career is striker Ahu Obhakhan with the 27-year-old netting four Premiership goals ahead of Sunday’s visit of defending champions Larne.

Obhakhan had previously spent time in America and Spain before joining Currie’s side and Adams has been delighted with his impact.

"We're delighted for the big man,” he added. “He has stepped up from the Leinster League and from what we were told from the scouting reports we got back, he's exactly what it says on the tin.

