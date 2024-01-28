Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farquhar swapped the Irish League for Premier League on Tuesday, securing a move to Crystal Palace after spending barely six months in full-time football with Larne and less than a year on from his senior Ballymena United debut.

Those associated with the Sky Blues knew they had a special talent brewing within their academy, similar to when Kofi Balmer progressed through before making the exact same career steps as Farquhar a couple of years prior.

"The first thing I noticed was his presence,” says former Ballymena U20 assistant coach and manager Kingsley Burrows. “He was as aggressive in training as he was in a game and he took no prisoners.

"I think I had him at 17 or 18 and there was this kid that was already playing like a 20-year-old.

"I only had him for three months or so that season because he went on loan to Dundela.”

That short-term loan deal to Niall Currie’s Duns in January 2022 was Farquhar’s first taste of senior football, making 12 Championship appearances at Wilgar Park in a team that also included Rhys Annett and Ryan McKay, who have since made their own moves into the full-time arena with Linfield.

"He did brilliantly for us,” recalls club captain Jay Magee. “Craig had everything - height, strength, pace and he could get the ball down at the back and play out.

"He was playing right-back and you could see he had that wee bit about him. You knew he had it.

"We had Rhys and Ryan as well and you can just tell that those kids had it with their attitudes and how they went about it. You knew they could make it in the top-flight or even go across the water.”

Farquhar, named U20 captain for the 2022/23 season upon his return by Burrows, played 23 times for Ballymena’s reserves before on a Tuesday evening in late-February he was called off the bench by David Jeffrey in the final minutes of a 3-0 defeat to Larne.

Another substitute appearance followed that weekend against Crusaders and there was no looking back as Farquhar became an ever-present in a team that would reach the Irish Cup final.

"You could tell in training in the build-up to his debut that he was a very good player,” says current Ballymena star Scot Whiteside. “I played with Craig during my comeback in the 20s so I was aware of how good he was and the ability he had.

"We had a few injuries and that's how Craig happened to get his chance.

"Once he got that chance he took it and each game he kicked on and got better and better.”

In the run to their Windsor Park showdown with Crusaders for a second consecutive year, Farquhar scored in a shock 2-0 semi-final victory over Larne at Seaview, picking a prime time to net his maiden Sky Blues goal.

"I don't remember ever celebrating a goal like I did when Craig scored,” laughs Burrows. “We were behind the goal and jumping up and down and going mad.

"I had to catch myself on because I was celebrating like my son had scored!”

Farquhar grabbed the attention of opposition manager Tiernan Lynch, who brought him to Larne that summer and provided the springboard that has helped secure a dream move.

"He's a kid that I think has a chance,” said Lynch. "I think he has a little bit of everything.

"He has a wee nasty streak, he can play, he's aggressive and I think the one thing he has to add to his game is he has to communicate a bit better and grow into himself...this opportunity will do that.”

The comparison with Balmer is an easy one considering they’ve gone from Ballymena youth stars to Selhurst Park via Inver Park, and having played with both, Whiteside is confident the duo will have successful careers in England.

"They are two excellent players in their own right,” he added. “Kofi was an all-round player and you could really have played him anywhere and he wouldn't have looked out of place.

"Craig has the stature of a six foot five centre-half that is dominant in the air and you can see that with the way he plays at such a young age.

"He dominates both boxes - he's a real threat from set-pieces.

"He has speed, height, good on the ball - everything that a modern day centre-half needs. I've no doubt he will be a success.”

With Farquhar joining the likes of Sean Moore (West Ham) and Terry Devlin (Portsmouth) in securing headline moves from the Irish League over the past seven months, Tomas Cosgrove is confident more local talent can succeed if given the opportunity.

"You want to see more and more of them go,” he said of Larne’s youngsters. “I think there are a few more in the youth teams that will make the step and it's brilliant to see.