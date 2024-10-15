Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael O’Neill’s final message to his Northern Ireland players before heading out to face Bulgaria was “give the crowd something to remember” and they certainly delivered as hat-trick hero Isaac Price shone in a 5-0 UEFA Nations League triumph at Windsor Park.

In what was Northern Ireland’s biggest home win since beating Cyprus 5-0 in April 1971 – a match where George Best bagged a treble – and only the fourth time they’ve scored five goals in an international fixture, 21-year-old Price stole the show by becoming his country’s first player to score a hat-trick since David Healy in 2007.

While his first two were opportunistic strikes inside the box, Price’s third – a thunderbolt from distance – had Windsor Park on its feet as Josh Magennis and a Dimitar Mitov own goal also added to the historic occasion savoured by more than 17,800 supporters.

Former Everton youngster Price had only netted twice in his previous 15 international appearances and O’Neill hailed his young star after a superb performance.

Northern Ireland hat-trick hero Isaac Price after scoring three times in a memorable 5-0 UEFA Nations League win over Bulgaria. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

"It’s five goals he has scored against good opposition,” he said. “I think Isaac is still probably finding his position a bit at club level – he plays in a slightly different position and there are things in his game he knows he needs to improve, but he has real high quality and has demonstrated that over the period we have had him in the team.

"His finishes tonight...for him to be in the position to score takes a real willingness on the other side of the pitch and he covered the ground brilliantly for the first two goals and the third goal was a bit special. Shea (Charles) had a role in that too and it was a brilliant goal.”

Victory combined with a draw between Luxembourg and Belarus means O’Neill’s side will enter November’s double-header sitting top of League C Group 3 and in pole position for Nations League promotion.

"I don’t really look at that too much,” added O’Neill. “I answer questions that have inevitable answers – of course we want to win the group, but I want to see the team progress and that’s the most important thing over these six games.