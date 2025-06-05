'He has worked night and day to get into this position': Former Irish League manager speaks of immense pride as son takes on top job at Cambodian champions

Former Ballinamallard United boss Harry McConkey has spoken of his immense pride after son Matthew was appointed to the top job at Cambodian champions Svay Rieng.

Harry spent over five years in charge of Championship outfit Ballinamallard, famously leading them to the Irish Cup final in 2019, and while Matthew also previously coached at the County Fermanagh club, he has forged his own path over 6,000 miles away from home.

Matthew first made the trip to Cambodia alongside – now wife – Lauren in 2021 and served as assistant coach to Conor Nestor and Pep Munoz before being promoted to the managerial position earlier this week.

The 32-year-old played his part in helping Svay Rieng win consecutive league titles and will be hoping to deliver a hat-trick as he gets a first taste of calling the shots next season.

Harry McConkey with son Matthew (second from right) and the Svay Rieng coaching staff in 2023. (Photo by Harry McConkey)

Even while playing for Ballinamallard’s U18s, Harry could see his son had an eye for detail and has watched on over the years as Matthew dedicated countless hours to turn his dream into reality.

"I am very proud,” said Harry. “You could see he always thought a lot about the game and was very much into watching and analysing games.

"You knew it was something he always wanted to do - his mum and dad would have been saying 'the safer job is teaching and more secure' but never for a moment did he want to do anything other than be a coach.

"Even in conversations with Matthew you knew he had a great perception of things and he was in a household of football with plenty of chat going on.

Harry and Matthew prepare for the trip to training. (Photo by Harry McConkey)

"His mother would have been responsible for taking him to a lot of training sessions and she knows her stuff too!

"For us, there's immense pride in that he took off during Covid, a very difficult time for everybody, and Matthew had been doing one-to-one sessions locally and set up a coaching business when he came back from university in Liverpool.

"He met Colum Curtis (Belfast-born coach who previously worked at Svay Rieng) and he went out with no promises. He got a three-month contract first, then a one-year contract and a two-year contract - he has had to earn every bit of that.”

Harry has been out to visit Matthew, spending three weeks in Cambodia back in 2023, and while he became accustomed to cold winter Saturday afternoons on the touchline at Ferney Park throughout time spent in charge of Ballinamallard, his son was working in very different conditions with temperatures hitting 42 degrees.

Last month, Svay Rieng reached the AFC Challenge League final against FK Arkadag from Turkmenistan – a fixture which was played in front of nearly 52,000 people at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital city.

"The lovely thing for me is he has done it all on his own and his wife Lauren set off with him, she's teaching in an international school,” added Harry. “I'd a lovely time over there with them.

"To see them in cup finals, it was lovely to be sitting here at home and watching, knowing your son was involved in something like that.

"He has worked night and day to get into this position - his laptop opens early in the morning and closes down late at night.

"It has been a great life experience for him. His hard work has got him here and now he's going to be opened up to a bigger lesson in managing people.

"You have to make hard decisions as a manager and there's no better way to learn that than being in it."

Matthew has certainly taken the path less trodden by emerging Northern Irish coaches, but it’s one that has paid dividends with the sacrifice worthwhile as he prepares to embark on a new chapter.

"It's a brave move but he's a calm character, which is good for the management game,” said Harry. “He's good at summing people up quickly and he works very hard.

"It's something he has dreamt about and when you get in that position you're even more keen to keep it going.