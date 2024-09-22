Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was clear to anybody that watched him playing for Linfield in the Irish League that Braiden Graham was destined for big things and after scoring another two goals for Everton U18s in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Toffee fans are continuing to realise they’ve a special talent on their hands.

The 16-year-old made 10 Premiership appearances for David Healy’s side and became the Blues’ youngest-ever player after coming off the bench against Dungannon Swifts in March 2023, breaking a record which was previously held by current star Charlie Allen, who returned to the club this summer from Leeds United.

It has been a memorable start to life at Goodison Park for the Northern Ireland youth international, scoring three goals in as many U18 Premier League matches and he also made his U21 debut on Tuesday evening, coming off the bench in their EFL Trophy defeat to League One outfit Stockport County.

His form has left fans of the Merseyside club excited by Graham’s future potential with TheToffeesOnline posting: “Braiden Graham has scored twice in the first 16 minutes against Forest u18s. He looks like a future star.”

Braiden Graham scored twice for Everton U18s on Saturday. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

Graham was part of Northern Ireland’s squad for this summer’s U19 European Championship on home soil, starting against both Ukraine and Norway, while he featured in recent friendlies during a mini-tournament hosted in Norway, where Gareth McAuley’s youngsters faced off against both the Norwegians and Sweden.

From scoring in Linfield’s BetMcLean Cup penalty shootout triumph over Larne last season – a competition which the Windsor Park outfit ultimately went on to win – to netting a maiden Premiership strike against Newry City, Graham’s ability was clear to see and boss Healy backed him to make a future impact on the international stage.

"I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” he said in April. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.

"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.