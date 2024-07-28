'He made it look easy' - Ross County boss Don Cowie delighted with impact of former Irish League ace
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old scored 25 minutes into his debut appearance against Hamilton Academical on Tuesday after finalising a move from Irish Cup champions Cliftonville and followed it up by contributing another two in a first home outing this weekend as County completed an unbeaten group campaign with a 3-0 triumph.
Hale's first-half double further endeared him to his new club’s supporters and after scoring on club and home debut, he’ll be looking to make it a hat-trick in his Scottish Premiership bow against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday before further August fixtures versus Dundee United, Rangers and Aberdeen.
"He took his goals, especially the second one - it wasn't an easy finish but he made it look easy,” Cowie told the club’s media channel. “We know he's capable of that.
"The first goal comes at a really good time to get the breakthrough and calm everyone down. It's another indication of what he brings to this group."
On his goalscoring exploits, Hale said: "It was brilliant. It was important to get the win today and finish the group on a high, but two goals is brilliant...I'm buzzing with it.
"We were probably the favourites in the game but you have to treat them the same. Thankfully I got the two goals in the first-half and we went on to win 3-0 so it's brilliant.
"It's still early days and I'm getting to know everyone, but I've played with everyone now and it's more working on partnerships. Motherwell will be a tough game, but it's one I'm looking forward to and I can't wait to get going."
Elsewhere, Hale’s former Cliftonville teammate Ben Wilson also continued his fine form in Scotland, scoring for the fourth consecutive match as Airdrieonians defeated Queen of the South 2-0 to progress.
Ex-Glentoran winger Daire O’Connor made his second substitute appearance since joining Hamilton last week in their 2-1 defeat to Raith Rovers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.