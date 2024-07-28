Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ross County manager Don Cowie has been delighted with the impact of former Irish League ace Ronan Hale after he continued his dream start to life in Scotland by netting a brace in their Premier Sports Cup victory over Stirling Albion.

The 25-year-old scored 25 minutes into his debut appearance against Hamilton Academical on Tuesday after finalising a move from Irish Cup champions Cliftonville and followed it up by contributing another two in a first home outing this weekend as County completed an unbeaten group campaign with a 3-0 triumph.

Hale's first-half double further endeared him to his new club’s supporters and after scoring on club and home debut, he’ll be looking to make it a hat-trick in his Scottish Premiership bow against Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday before further August fixtures versus Dundee United, Rangers and Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He took his goals, especially the second one - it wasn't an easy finish but he made it look easy,” Cowie told the club’s media channel. “We know he's capable of that.

Ronan Hale has enjoyed a dream start to life in Scotland. PIC: Ross County

"The first goal comes at a really good time to get the breakthrough and calm everyone down. It's another indication of what he brings to this group."

On his goalscoring exploits, Hale said: "It was brilliant. It was important to get the win today and finish the group on a high, but two goals is brilliant...I'm buzzing with it.

"We were probably the favourites in the game but you have to treat them the same. Thankfully I got the two goals in the first-half and we went on to win 3-0 so it's brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's still early days and I'm getting to know everyone, but I've played with everyone now and it's more working on partnerships. Motherwell will be a tough game, but it's one I'm looking forward to and I can't wait to get going."

Elsewhere, Hale’s former Cliftonville teammate Ben Wilson also continued his fine form in Scotland, scoring for the fourth consecutive match as Airdrieonians defeated Queen of the South 2-0 to progress.