Andy McGrory believes his good friend Rhys Marshall would almost certainly have earned a move across the water if he’d broken through at Glenavon in the current day – and also hasn’t given up all hope of sharing the pitch with him once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall, who also spent time on the books of Shamrock Rovers and Glentoran, announced his retirement from football last week aged only 30, bringing an end to a career which included two Irish Cup triumphs alongside McGrory at the Lurgan Blues.

He joined the Mourneview Park club in 2011 after being spotted playing for Linfield’s academy by U16 coaches David Maguire and Mark Pollock and quickly developed into a senior star under Gary Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall made his first Premiership appearance in August 2013 while still a teenager and was one of many exciting stars handed their opportunity by Hamilton, who also brought through the likes of Mark Sykes, James Singleton and Bobby Burns.

Good friends Andy McGrory and Rhys Marshall playing for Glenavon in 2015. (Photo by Brian Little/Presseye)

Versatile Marshall did earn a move into full-time football with Rovers before spending three-and-a-half years at the Glens, but with a brighter spotlight now placed on the Irish League and its young talent, McGrory has full belief he could have thrived across the water.

"I was chatting about this recently with a couple of Glenavon fans that came into work,” said McGrory. “We were talking about young lads getting moves into full-time football now and making careers for themselves, whereas before it would have been rare.

"I think if Rhys was 18 or 19 and had broken into the Glenavon team now, it wouldn't have been long before he was away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the way the Irish League is going he would have got a move to England or Scotland because he definitely had the talent. He forged a great career for himself.

"I don't think you could name a better full-back during that time. Even when he was 18 or 19, playing with him you have a bit more respect for how good he was and how much he brought to the team.

"Maybe looking from the outside people wouldn't have had the same thought process on it, but seeing how he conducted himself in training and on matchday, he never had a bad game, which is a hard thing to do as a footballer.

"Gary played him in midfield, left-back, centre-back, right-back - wherever he played, Rhys gave the same level of performance and gave you 100%. I don't recall anybody playing better than Rhys in his position at that time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With pal McGrory being joined by their former Glenavon boss Hamilton at Ballymacash Rangers, the ex-Ballymena United star admits he tried to lure Marshall to the Bluebell Stadium and hopes he’ll make a return to the game one day.

"It wasn't for a lack of trying!" laughed McGrory on his Ballymacash pitch. “I did try...he has made his mind up and I'll try him again in a few months!

"Rhys has always spoken about quitting football early and he was going to do it a couple of years ago.

"Rhys, James Singleton and I are close and have a WhatsApp group chat and he put a message in one day about maybe calling it time, but we talked him out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes when you take time away you could miss it and want to get back into it.

"Hopefully he misses it and wants to get back into it – Rhys won't want to play football unless he can give 100% for his team.

"It's a shame because of the talent he has and he has been a great player over the years.