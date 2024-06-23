Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larne’s Champions League preparations began with a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw against Scottish outfit Stranraer on Saturday and manager Tiernan Lynch was impressed with the performance of teenage defender James Simpson as his transition into senior football continues.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Inver Reds in May after playing a key role for the U18 side during their Harry Cavan Youth Cup triumph last season.

Simpson also made his first team debut in February, coming off the bench in Larne’s 5-0 Irish Cup victory over Glenavon and has represented Northern Ireland’s U17s.

He was introduced at half-time of the opening friendly at Stair Park alongside the likes of Conor McKendry, who returned to Larne earlier this month after spending three years with Coleraine.

"Conor is a player that likes that bit of freedom, which is one of the reasons we brought him back in,” Lynch told the club’s media channel. “He gives you something very different and something we didn't have last year.

"It'll probably take him a bit of time to find the right place for him at the right time and not putting too much pressure on him at this stage.

"James did very well. He looked really assured, looked like he enjoyed it and I think he probably has big things ahead."

While Larne returned for pre-season two weeks ago and now have their friendly fixtures underway, Champions League first round qualifying opponents RFS are already 19 games into their league campaign and currently sit top by five points following Friday’s win over Auda, who could be potential Conference League opponents for Cliftonville.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

Lynch’s side will welcome Welsh outfit Bala Town to Inver Park this weekend and face Cliftonville in the Charity Shield on July 5 before their trip to Latvia.

"We haven't seen a huge amount of them,” he added. “We know they played (on Friday night) so are 19 games in which will always be difficult for us, but we have to do our homework, get a game plan and see where it takes us.

"The big thing for all our teams in Europe is you don't want to push them too hard, too quickly and break them down, but you have to get ready for a European tie in a very short space of time. It also makes it a wee bit more difficult because they are 18 or 19 games in, but there's no excuses."

Saturday’s fixture also marked the return of defender Shaun Want, who managed to get some minutes on the pitch for the first time since December’s Premiership draw against Ballymena United.

"It felt amazing to be back,” he said. “It was a frustrating year for me and it was a long six months watching, but I’m just glad to be back out there finally.

"When you’re watching training every day from the gym it’s tough, but you just have to keep working hard and hopefully days like today when you get back on the pitch you need to make the most of it.