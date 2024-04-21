Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tomas Galvin’s fourth goal in as many matches and a second-half Thomas Maguire strike ensured Rodney McAree’s men kept their European play-off hopes alive heading into the final weekend with a 2-0 victory at Stangmore Park.

They trail Carrick Rangers, who defeated Loughgall 2-1, by three points in the race for seventh, but due to their superior goal difference a triumph at home to Ballymena United and Stuart King’s side losing away against Glenavon would see the County Tyrone outfit take on Crusaders in a play-off semi-final.

The Lurgan Blues are now guaranteed to finish the season in 10th after a trio of split losses, but just like in Tuesday’s defeat to Ballymena, McDonnell felt his team created more than enough chances.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Probably bar the 10 minutes where it was a scrappy game, I felt we controlled the entirety of the game in terms of technically and tactically,” he told the club’s media channel. “We hit the post in the first-half and created a number of goalscoring opportunities, and when I say goalscoring opportunities I don’t mean the goalkeeper making saves, I mean crosses into the box in great areas and people not arriving.

"Even in the second-half there were three in the first couple of moments where if you've someone with natural instinct they are probably coming away with the match ball.

"We always hope that while we don't have that person to convert those opportunities that somebody will step up. I have to be pleased with our approach play and everything we create...it's the elephant in the room, we're not stupid and we know where we need to go.

"It would be an absolute dream for some centre forwards to play in our team with the chances we create. We just haven't landed on the money in terms of that, but I can't have any qualms about the lads carrying out the way we want to play.

"We have a week to go and we want to finish on a high. We'll take the positives of being fluent and creative."

Doran, who spent the first-half of this season on-loan at Championship outfit Annagh United, was making his first start since last month’s defeat to Loughgall and impressed boss McDonnell while 16-year-old Troy Savage came off the bench for a Premiership debut.

"I've been waiting for that performance...Jamie has shown that in fits and spurts,” added McDonnell. “I thought he was the best player on the park hands down - his energy, his quality and he's only 20 years of age.

"Young Troy Savage comes off the bench at 15...we've an extremely young panel albeit we do have some senior pros in there. It's certainly something to look forward to for the future.