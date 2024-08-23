Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine has hailed the impact made by teenager James Douglas after coming off the bench in Tuesday’s goalless Premiership draw with Coleraine – and also assured fans the club are “working round the clock” to bring in new players.

Douglas was introduced at half-time for what was just his second Irish League appearance having started in April’s 4-0 win over Crusaders when both handed chances to the next generation.

The 18-year-old has been involved in all three of Devine’s matchday squads so far this season ahead of Friday’s trip to Carrick Rangers and impressed with his second-half performance against the Bannsiders.

Devine insists Glentoran’s young players will continue to get opportunities to shine throughout the campaign, telling the club’s website: “He was very confident and composed throughout his time on the pitch and was constantly involved in the play.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"James is one of a number of excellent young players we have at the club and they will get their chance. To do that its important to make sure the squad is bolstered with more experienced players with the right ability and attitude to help them take the opportunity.”

As Devine continues to transform Glentoran’s squad, the ex-Derry City chief has brought in Frankie Hvid, Andrew Mills, Charlie Lindsay, Dylan Connolly, Wassim Aouachria and Daniel Gyollai this summer, but the search still continues for reinforcements ahead of the deadline.

"With a week to go until the end of the transfer window I can guarantee we’ll be working round the clock to make sure we’re fully bolstered with the quality of players we need to bring in,” he added. “Although we only took a point from the Coleraine match on Tuesday the team put in a great shift against a good team and with better finishing we’d have been deserved winners.

"Defensively we were excellent and we dug in very well in midfield against a team that like us has plenty of ambition to progress this season. A number of players had to move positions as we reorganised after injuries and all of them were very effective wherever they had to play. We looked strong and fit throughout the match and never looked in trouble. We’ll build on that.