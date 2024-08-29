Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell is confident new signing Paul McGovern will “add real quality” to the Lurgan Blues after confirming the talented teenager's arrival from Newry City.

The Northern Ireland youth international was handed his Premiership debut by Gary Boyle aged 15 at the start of last season with McGovern going on to make 13 top-flight appearances while he scored a maiden senior goal in Newry’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-final defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

McGovern, who is the younger brother of current Dungannon striker John, was part of the County Armagh SuperCupNI side which narrowly missed out on Premier Section success this summer after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties and made his Northern Ireland U17 debut against Turkiye this month – a squad which included new club teammate Chris Atherton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old will now link up with Glenavon ahead of Friday’s trip to Ballymena United and McDonnell says they’ll be happy to help develop McGovern’s undoubted potential at Mourneview Park.

“We first seen Paul play against ourselves in the Mid Ulster Cup last season and showed us that evening the ability and potential he possess,” he told the club’s website. ”From that point on we have monitored him very closely and feel he will add real quality to our squad.

"Paul is another young player that we are happy to work alongside and help develop his potential.”

Elsewhere, Mid-Ulster rivals Portadown have confirmed the loan signing of centre-back Baris Altintop from Larne while summer signing Jack Duncan has departed Shamrock Park for a loan spell at Championship outfit Dundela.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Altintop joined the Inver Reds in July having helped Braintree to promotion to the National League last season, captaining the club and being named in the National League South ‘Team of the Season’ in the process.

"We’re delighted to get Baris on board,” Ports boss Niall Currie told the club’s website. “This one came completely out of the blue, a massive thank you to Gerry Flynn and Tiernan Lynch at Larne.

"It was a situation which evolved and they’ve been fantastic in our dealings in regards to loaning us Baris for this period of time.His pedigree is fantastic, captaining and leading Braintree to promotion last season so the opportunity to add him to our squad was too good to turn down.