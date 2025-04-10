Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After serving as Armagh City chairman for 24 years and been involved with the club for more than 50, legendary figure Aidan Murphy has announced his decision to stand down from the role which has “been a huge privilege”.

Murphy held the position of City chairman on two different occasions with his first stint between 1983-2001 overseeing the club’s move from Milford to their current base of Holm Park.

Their name also changed from Milford Everton to Armagh City following the venue switch and Murphy was at the helm as the Eagles soared into senior football for the first time in 1999 when they entered the Irish League’s First Division.

Murphy returned as chairman in 2019, appointing former player Shea Campbell as manager and Armagh returned to the Championship ahead of the current campaign after beating Dergview in a promotion/relegation play-off last term.

Aidan Murphy is set to step down as Armagh City chairman. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

He represented Armagh City on various committees for 50 years between 1975-2025 and previously served on the Irish FA Board, NIFL Board and as chair of the IFA Referees Committee.

Murphy also played a key role in creating the club’s youth section which produced future Northern Ireland international Eoin Toal.

"As you will be aware I have been considering my position as chairman for some time now and this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make,” said Murphy. “There will never be a good time for me to stand down and I have always put the club first, however I believe the time is right to have a new face at the helm who can continue to drive the club forward.

"The role has taken up a huge amount of my time and emotion. I have loved it; it has been a huge privilege and an honour, and I do hope I have made a difference but only because I have enjoyed tremendous support from my fellow committee members over many years.

“I would particularly wish to thank all our sponsors over the years for their long-term support of the club.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all the great players who have represented the club, the managers who have all delivered unwavering success and helped make the journey enjoyable most of the time and the volunteers which no club can function without.

"I believe the football club is in a really good place in many aspects.

"The positive impact the club has had on the city, providing a facility and structure for over 400 local children through our youth teams to enjoy football coaching in a safe and healthy environment along with promoting the city in a positive light through our success on the field at numerous age groups that has attracted nationwide publicity.

“This was evidenced in recent years by our Under 18s winning the Harry Cavan Youth Cup and when Eoin Toal, the first-ever product of our youth system, gained a full international cap for Northern Ireland.

“I have been a fan of the club since my mid-teens that of course will not change and I would still hope to attend most games.

"I will always be available if anyone at the club ever needs me and am only a phone call away should any guidance be required."

Hailed as ‘Mr Armagh City’ by many, a club spokesperson added: "Aidan Murphy's contribution to Armagh City Football Club cannot be overstated.

"Without him we probably wouldn't be a NI Football League club, and it is a huge testament to him that we have achieved so much over the past 40+ years.

"The club has grown significantly under his leadership. He has seen many changes both on and off the pitch during his tenure and no one can ever question his passion and enthusiasm for the club which has never waned over all his years at the club.