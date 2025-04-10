'He will be like a new signing' - Gary Haveron confident key Larne pair will bounce back stronger after prolonged absence
Millar played a key part in helping the Inver Reds create history by lifting their first-ever Premiership title in 2023 and was named Player of the Year after producing a string of impressive performances for Tiernan Lynch’s side.
The 29-year-old scored a further eight league goals last season as Larne successfully reclaimed the Gibson Cup, but a groin injury has kept the powerful midfielder out of action for most of this term.
Millar hasn’t made a league appearance and didn’t feature during their historic run to the Conference League – he briefly returned in December, scoring as Larne defeated Annagh United in the BetMcLean Cup before suffering a recurrence of the issue.
He has been a huge miss for Haveron, as has striker Matty Lusty, who hasn’t featured for Larne since Boxing Day due to illness.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign on loan at Dungannon Swifts last season and started this term by playing a key role in Larne’s European exploits, but Haveron is confident both will have a big impact upon their return.
"This could have been a massive season for Matty with the form he has shown in Europe and how well he did at the start of the season, but unfortunately he has been curtailed with an illness which has sidetracked him,” said Haveron. “You see how hard he's working in the gym every day - he's in there with Leroy Millar so the kid is going to come out like an absolute beast!
"Leroy's pushing the boys hard in the gym and Leroy will be back next season like a new signing for us because he's in the best nick I've ever seen him, which is saying something giving what a specimen he is.
"Matty Lusty will benefit from being around Leroy and the mentality he brings.”
Larne have had to deal with a hectic fixture schedule in recent months, playing 14 league matches across February and March, but have now put together a seven-game unbeaten run to remain in contention for automatic European football.
They enter Saturday’s clash with Coleraine sitting just one point behind Glentoran in the race for second and Haveron insists it has still been a positive campaign despite missing out on a Gibson Cup hat-trick.
"We lost a cup final on penalties, got beat with the last kick of the ball in the League Cup semi-final and the disappointing one is the Irish Cup given how open the competition became after,” added Haveron. “This season has been a bit inconsistent but you have to put it down to the amount of games we had to play in a short space of time.
"This season has to be nothing but positive with the experience we gained being in Europe and doing something people might not have thought was possible.
"It's huge for not only Larne but Irish League football and being the first to do something is massive. It was a hell of an achievement and the boys deserve so much credit.
"When you look back on your career, that will be up there with the highlights to say you played in a competition with the likes of Chelsea.
"You have to take the positives from this year...so many people wrote us off at different times this season and we still find ourselves in the mix for second in the league.
"People say it has been a disastrous season because we didn't put enough pressure on Linfield, but if you offered our season to any other team in the Irish League they probably would take it."
