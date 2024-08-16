Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dean Shiels is confident summer signing Rhyss Campbell can continue to fire for Coleraine after netting his maiden club goal in Friday’s dramatic 4-2 derby triumph over Ballymena United.

The 25-year-old previously worked under Shiels during their time at Dungannon Swifts and signed a three-year contract with the Bannsiders last month having recovered from an injury which resulted in him missing the majority of last season.

It was Campbell’s stunning strike which rebounded back off the post that allowed Jack Scott to open the scoring early on for Coleraine before Johnny McMurray equalised for the Sky Blues.

Jamie Glackin restored the hosts advantage in the second-half – barely two minutes prior to being shown a straight red card for an altercation with Caolan Loughran as Ben Kennedy scored his first Ballymena goal from the penalty spot.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels celebrates his first win. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Shiels’ side showed character to respond and Campbell, making his competitive home debut, pounced from a corner to put Coleraine ahead once again and Matthew Shevlin netted for the second consecutive match at the start of this new Irish League campaign to secure all three points.

"It’s brilliant...Rhyss will get goals and he’s a threat for us,” he told the club’s media channel. “His work rate is unbelievable and when we went down to 10 men we went with him and Shevy up front and they responded off each other.

"I’m really pleased with Rhyss, Jack Scott was superb, Dylan Boyle, Dean Jarvis coming back from injury – we just showed togetherness throughout. Loads to build on, loads to improve on and we’ll have a look at it to see where we can improve and try to go to The Oval and win that one.”

It’s a period of adjustment for Coleraine with the club transitioning into a full-time structure while five summer signings started in the derby victory with a sixth – MacKenzie Carse – coming off the bench.

Shiels was delighted to see the reaction of his players to second-half adversity, but isn’t getting carried away with what is his first victory as Coleraine head coach ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Glentoran.

"We’re delighted,” he added. “It’s our first win of the season...we had to do it against the odds, we showed a lot of character and the fans really pushed us and got behind us.

"With 10 men the fans really drove us on and the players really responded to show desire to get the three points. We’re a new team, a new squad and I’m still learning about the players as well.

"I did question did we have the commitment, the desire and the character to respond to the red card and I was really pleased with the response from the players. I thought in the opening periods we were really good, fluid, got our goal.

"The disappointment has to be about their goal we conceded...the back-four didn’t shift across enough and we left too many gaps. It was a really good finish from McMurray and at half-time we had to reset and try to find a way of getting back to what we were at the start.

"Glacks scored and he’s a big player for us in regards to we want more goals from him and I’m demanding it off him. I’m glad to see him get in the box and be selfish. We had to react and I’m really pleased with the three points.